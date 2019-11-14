DENVER — A vigil held Wednesday night honored the millions of Americans facing an unseen battle.

It was for people and their loved ones who are struggling with an eating disorder or have lost someone to the disease. The candlelight vigil happened off East 20th and High Street at the Eating Disorder Foundation.

The organization said 30 million Americans are affected by an eating disorder and Colorado has the fifth-highest rate of eating disorders for kids and teens

It's a problem that often goes unreported and the stories untold.

Now, 9NEWS is giving a microphone to a couple of people who know the struggle personally.

