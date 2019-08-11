DENVER — Why do you need health insurance? Open enrollment has started and will run through Jan. 15, 2020. We talked with Connect for Health Colorado on Health Happens, our weekly Facebook Live show, about why you need insurance and the resources available to make shopping for insurance easier.

Click here to watch the full episode.

Contributed by Monica Caballeros with Connect for Health Colorado

One of the best parts of living in Colorado is being outside and getting active. For some, that means packing up the car with snow gear and heading into the mountains. For others, grabbing a tennis racket to play at the park near home is the antidote for that can’t-stay-inside-a-minute-longer feeling.

At Connect for Health Colorado, we know that having health insurance doesn’t just keep you healthy so you can keep enjoying these sports. An affordable, quality health plan gives you the peace of mind that you’re covered in case you get injured or have an accident. The good news? The Open Enrollment period to sign up for health insurance in 2020 is open! Here are your top Q&As to get you ready to enroll, so you can enjoy yourselves outdoors with the full confidence you’re covered:

Why is it important to have health insurance? Having health insurance can help you pay for high, unexpected healthcare costs. Without insurance, you could face these costs entirely on your own. The average cost of a three-day hospital stay without health insurance is $30,000 and treating a broken leg can cost up to $7,500. Insurance also helps you stay healthy! All health plans must cover a set of preventive services. These services are free, even if you haven’t met your deductible. When is Open Enrollment? The Open Enrollment period started on Nov. 1, and it will run through Jan. 15, 2020. During Open Enrollment, you can renew your plan or sign up for a new plan. Keep in mind, you must sign up for a plan by Dec. 15 if you want your coverage to start on the first of the new year! Why do I need to shop this year? Plans and prices change every year, and more importantly, so does your budget and health needs! People can use our Quick Cost & Plan Finder tool to get an estimate of plans and prices in just a few minutes. Where can I get help? No matter where you live, Connect for Health Colorado has hundreds of certified experts available who are just a phone call or enrollment center visit away. You can get help through every step of the application process and even help to decide which plan is right for you. Where can I get preventive screenings? Visit a 9Health Fair, for important preventive screenings at a fair near you this fall! Know where you stand with your health before you shop for your health insurance!

For more resources on getting covered, tips for choosing a plan, or finding expert help near you, visit ConnectforHealthCO.com.

9Health is a 501c-3 community non-profit empowering people to put health in their own hands by providing tools such as preventive health screenings, evidence-based, objective health education and eTools and resources for every day in your health journey. To support their work, go to www.9healthfair.org/sponsors/support/

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories