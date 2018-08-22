Each week, 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson looks at medical tropes and tells us whether they're fact or fiction. This week's topics including stopping hiccups with peanut butter, chocolate's benefits for skin and if your mom was right or wrong.

1) Peanut butter or a spoonful of sugar can stop the hiccups (FACT ... ish)

Hiccups are caused by an irritation of the phrenic nerve which provides the nerve supply for the diaphragm. The diaphragm is a big muscle which is between the chest and the belly and when it starts to spasm, hiccups are caused. The vocal cords close and cause the "hic" sound.

The data is pretty scarce around treatments for hiccups, but there are some thoughts that the act of eating something can activate the phrenic nerve with swallowing and other actions, which then stops it from irritating the diaphragm.

Other tips are to drink water, hold your breath and to have someone scare you.

The bottom line? There's no good science on this, so do whatever seems to work for you. If you have hiccups that continue for a long time, you may need to see a healthcare provider.

2) Chocolate can cause acne? (FACT ... ish)

Acne is caused by bacteria called acne vulgaris. The skin has oil glands that make oils that mix with dead skin cells and clog up skin pores.

This allows the acne vulgaris bacteria to grow and form pimples.

There is mixed research on environmental factors, hormones, cosmetics and even some foods that can trigger more oil production in the skin.

A small study showed a link between chocolate and acne in young men. But, people often can also eat chocolate if they are feeling stressed. So, is it the stress or the chocolate?

The bottom line? If you are prone to acne, it may be wise to stay away from foods that seem to trigger it.

3) Starve a cold, feed a fever (FICTION)

Colds are usually caused by viruses. If you have a fever, make yourself feel better and take a medication like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to bring the fever down. Take care of yourself, so if you are hungry or thirsty, eat or drink. Often, when you have a fever, you can lose a lot of fluids when the fever breaks and you start to sweat.

The bottom line? Drink plenty of fluids to keep hydrated. It will make you feel much better.

