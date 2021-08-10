Northern Colorado lake reopens after algae closure

Algae precautionary signs will remain posted and staff will continue to monitor water conditions and test as needed.

WINDSOR, Colorado — Windsor Lake reopened to the public Monday following a 17-day closure due to a suspected presence of algae.

Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) cleared the lake to reopen on Friday, Aug. 6.

The Town of Windsor issued a precautionary advisory to residents and visitors stating a suspected presence of harmful cyanobacteria in the water on Monday, July 19.

Samples of lake water were submitted to the state for further evaluation and on Friday, July 23, Windsor Lake was closed.

"CDPHE standards require two consecutive test results to return with safe operating levels before reopening to the public; we submitted a third water sample as an extra precaution," said Kendra Martin, Parks, Windsor Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager.

"While we take extra precautionary steps, it is important to remember that Windsor Lake also serves as an irrigation lake and with every outdoor body of water comes uncontrolled natural hazards. Therefore, we encourage people to swim at their own risk."

Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department will resume normal operating hours for its lake concessions and boat rentals. Rentals are available Monday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Sunday, Sept. 19.

