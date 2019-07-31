WINDSOR, Colorado — Windsor Lake Reservoir will reopen Thursday to all activities after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed bacteria levels had fallen well below harmful levels, according to the town.

The Town of Windsor issued a precautionary advisory on July 19 to residents and visitors, stating a suspected presence of harmful cyanobacteria. Samples of lake water were submitted to the state for further evaluation and on Tuesday, July 23, the lake was closed.

High levels of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are considered particularly harmful for animals and small children or older adults.

Windsor Lake July 23

Town of Windsor

Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department will resume normal operating hours for its lake concessions and boat rentals as well. Rentals are available Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Friday, August 9.

Staff will continue to monitor water conditions and test as needed. In the meantime, residents and visitors are reminded to never ingest lake water.

