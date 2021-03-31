Adding zinc to your diet can help fight off colds

Zinc can help bolster your immune system and it can be found in many foods.

DENVER — Days are getting longer and spring is here, and so are fluctuating temperatures! This means increased opportunities to get sick if your immune system isn’t up to the challenge.

One thing you can do to bolster your immune system is to make sure you have adequate levels of zinc. Even if it doesn’t prevent you from getting a cold, zinc can shorten its duration.

The recommended daily intake of zinc is eight milligrams for women and 11 milligrams for men. It is safe to take 15-30 milligrams per day as a supplement, but do not exceed that amount to avoid adverse effects.

Zinc can be safely taken with vitamin C and vitamin D, but not with calcium or magnesium, and should be taken one hour before or two hours after meals.

Even without a supplement, you can find zinc in many foods including chuck roast, chickpeas, nuts, Greek yogurt, Alaskan king crab, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, oysters, oats, beans and lentils.

Wishing you a very healthy spring!

Regina Topelson is the owner of Life Well-Lived, a nutrition practice in Englewood, Colo., serving individuals with digestive issues and cancer survivors. Find out more about her practice at lifewell-lived.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.