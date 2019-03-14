FORT WORTH, Texas — In the altruistic life-saving world of organ donation, donors are celebrated, and rightfully so, for offering their gift to help someone else in dire need. But there is another version of this story, another version of this gift not as often talked about. Because it's about the people who decide at the end of a life to give, literally, their all.

In Wershiel Johnston's case, it was a horrible midnight car crash on a rural road near Lillian in Johnson County last November. When he died, he was just 56 years old.

"It was the worst night of my life," said his widow, Kathy Johnston.

J.J. Johnston is their daughter.

"It's a very personal decision," J.J. said.

The personal decision they made was to fulfill Wershiel's wish to be an organ donor. He told them that if anything ever happened to him, he wanted the chance to save someone else's life. The severity of his car crash made that impossible.

But he could help someone else in Fort Worth, at a place few people get to visit unless you're a medical student or a physician in continued training.

Enter UNT Health Science Center's Willed Body Program, its main facility, a room lined with stainless steel containers and the remains of people who offered everything.

"These donations to us are very critical to the needs of our students and to our programs," said Rustin Reeve, PhD, the director of the Center for Anatomical Sciences at the UNT Health Science Center.

On any given week approximately 200 donors are available for study here, helping to train the doctors and nurses of the future.

"And it's really one of the most special gifts that a person can give to our school or medical schools across the country, is to donate their body to science," Reeves said.

"To me whole body donation is just as important as organ donation," said Claudia Yellot, the manager of the Willed Body Program. Her job is to guide families through this difficult process, through this sometimes difficult idea. And to let them know this gift is ever so valuable, too.

"Organ donation is so important," Yellott said. "But on this side (body donation), it's helping hundreds. Students, doctors, retraining, educating, better patient quality care. There are so many more on this side that are helped in the long run."

Medical students like Cameron Beck also attend a Legacy of Life event at least once a year at the Fort Worth campus. Faculty and students and the donors' families meet with each other, and then pause, to honor the gift that's been given.

"The mother spoke up and said, 'My son was an educator, he was a teacher,'" Beck said of one conversation with the mom of a donor. "So every time I go and educate somebody else about anatomy, it's because of his donation that I have that opportunity."

"Just for them to know somebody out there is very thankful for the gift that they've given," Beck said of the benefit of meeting with the donor families. "Because it is a true gift."

Earlier this month, long after the fatal crash last November, Wershiel Johnston was finally laid to rest in Cleburne. And at the UNT Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth, you will find plaques at the base of trees outside the medical school. Donated by UNT Health Science Center students and faculty, the plaques say "In memory of our silent teachers. With gratitude and respect, we thank you for your selfless gift."

Johnston's daughter, studying to be a nurse, looks at that plaque and her dad's legacy with pride.

"It's something that I'll be thankful for that we were able to do this, forever," J.J. said. "It's something that touched me in my career. And I'm just grateful we were able to do it."

"It's just another reason for me to be proud of him." Kathy Johnston said. "What a gift. So many people will benefit from it. Everybody that that surgeon lays hands on, will be touched by his gift."

A gift difficult to talk about. But a gift just as selfless and eternal as Wershiel Johnston hoped it would be.