'I served some incredible people': Loveland man describes his experience helping Apollo 14 astronauts

As the astronauts of Apollo 14 prepared for their flight back to earth, Mike Gwin was getting ready for one of the biggest moments of his life.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Step foot into Mike and Peg Gwin's Loveland home and you step back in time.

The mid-century modern estate is filled with original-era pieces like a pink rotary phone and a pastel colored fondue set.

They represent a period of time the couple said they have always cherished, an age Mike Gwin has spent a great deal reflecting on lately.

"I enlisted when I was 18," he said. "At that time they still had the draft with the Vietnam-era War going on and I decided to join the Navy."

Gwin said he joined because he wanted to get an education, but no lessons could prepare him for the orders he received at 21 years old.

"I happened to be in the Imperial Beach, California Naval station," he said. "I was stationed there in 1971. We got a call from our commander that said we just got asked to be a recovery helicopter team for Apollo 14 and so I thought 'wow this was going to be pretty cool.'"

The Apollo 14 lifted off into space on Jan. 31, 1971. During the launch, everyone on Earth held their breath because less than a year prior, the Apollo 13 ran into technical difficulties during its mission and could not land on the moon.

"I think there’s always a chance any time you put a man in space there can be things that happen," Gwin said.

Luckily, for the three astronauts on the Apollo 14 mission, that was not the case. The team successfully landed on the moon and deployed several scientific experiments and collected pounds of moon rocks.

>>> Video below: Watch the original coverage of the Apollo 14 launch.

And while the astronauts prepared for their flight back to Earth, Gwin prepared for the most important moment of his life.

"I was an AE-2 -- that's an aviation electrician," he said. "My primary job was, I had to ensure that all the electrical systems on every one of the helicopters worked."

The helicopters Gwin kept powered were used to rescue the astronauts once they splashed down on Earth. He remembered getting instructions on the USS New Orleans to standby for a loud sonic boom and wait for the astronauts' parachutes to deploy.

"You're so elated when you see those shoots open and you know they're going to be saved, that's half the mission to me," he said. "I think at that time there were a lot of little boys and little girls that really thought, maybe I can do that someday and it turns out, they did."

Tuesday marks 50 years since Gwin watched those men splash into the South Pacific Ocean. For a good part of his life, he rarely spoke about the historic moment, though he held onto a good amount of rare memorabilia.

If Mike Gwin' house tells you anything, it's that the man cherishes history. As he sat at his kitchen table, dozens of original mid-century moderns pieces were on display.

He pushed over an aqua and pink bowl, one that matched the fondue set on his counter, to spread out newspaper clippings, photos and a book he believes was only given to those aboard the USS New Orleans during the Apollo 14 splashdown.

The images and papers Gwin rifled through captured an experience that, for years, he hard a time putting into words. As he looked at the old pieces of paper, it was once again difficult to speak as he choked back tears.

"At that time you don't realize what you really got to go through," he said. "But now that I'm home and I can think back on it, I'm a very fortunate individual. I served with some incredible people."