History

Aurora History Museum reopens with new reservation system

Credit: City of Aurora

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora History Museum has announced it is reopening to the public for in-person viewing.

The museum is requiring reservations for all museum guests as well as face coverings at all times.

Located at 15051 East Alameda Pkwy, Aurora History Museum said each reservation is good for one hour and 20 minutes. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, no more than 10 visitors are allowed in the museum at any one time.

Reservations are available Tuesdays through Fridays and admission is free.

To learn more about exhibits and visiting the museum, visit AuroraMuseum.org.

