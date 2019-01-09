DENVER, Colorado — The attack on Pearl Harbor came on December 7, 1941.

In the aftermath, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, which authorized the forced relocation of Japanese-Americans from the West Coast.

RELATED: A 105-year-old tragedy in this Colorado ghost town shows the true meaning of what we’re celebrating this weekend

Denver Public Library

On August 27, 1942, some arrived at the Granada War Relocation Center in Southeastern Colorado as internees.

According to History Colorado, most came from California.

Denver Public Library

Their arrival signaled rising xenophobia throughout the United States.

The Granada War Relocation Center was one of 10 camps nationwide operated by the War Relocation Authority.

With a peak population of 7,318 people, Granada was the smallest of the camps.

Denver Public Library

None of the people housed there were accused of any crime.

They were detained based on their Japanese heritage alone.

RELATED: The history behind this iconic photo of the Mount of the Holy Cross

Denver Public Library

Camp Amache, as it came to be known after a mishap with the post office in the nearby town of Granada, was known for its volunteerism.

Nearly 1,000 men and women volunteered or were drafted for World War II, more than any other camp in the country.

There is now a memorial to the 442 Regimental Combat Team on the grounds of the camp.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS