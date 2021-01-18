Many MLK Jr. Day events go virtual this year

Here's how to celebrate with the Marade and other events around the Denver metro area.

DENVER — For the first time in decades, East Colfax Avenue won't be packed with marchers on Monday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The annual Marade, which is both a march and parade, traditionally starts at the MLK Jr. Memorial at City Park and goes 3.1 miles west on Colfax Avenue to Civic Center.

"The beauty of it as we're walking down the street, all these wonderful folks join us with their signs and banners," said Vern Howard, chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.

This year, the Marade will look different in its 36th year as it goes virtual.

"The pandemic was certainly the main cause for that, originally," Howard said, adding that safety was also an issue. "What was going on in the attack at the Capitol, and receiving some threats ourselves on that, we just decided we would definitely not gather and have people in harm's way."

Other MLK Jr. Day events going on Monday include:

Virtual Wreath-Laying Ceremony, 8 a.m., hosted by the City of Aurora. It can be watched here on Facebook.

Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., hosted by Aurora Community of Faith. Watch it here on Facebook.

Why We Can't Wait: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, 10 a.m., hosted by the Boulder County Community.

MLK Commemoration -- Library Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Aurora Public Libraries on the libraries' Facebook page.

We Will Not Forget: A Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, hosted by Community College of Aurora.