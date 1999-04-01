The remains of 19 veterans went unclaimed in Colorado, until today

COLORADO, USA — The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) paid their respects on Saturday for nineteen service members they found unclaimed at the Fairmount Cemetery.
VVA Chapter 1071, based in the Denver area, inventoried over 800 abandoned cremations in 2015. Over 100 of those remains were determined to be veterans. The group continued their efforts through the years and found the ashes of nineteen veterans at the Fairmount Cemetery.
"The sad part is nobody knows why they were not claimed, why they were abandoned," Vietnam veteran Owen Oliver said. "There’s no explanation for that and it’s sad. So it's heartening to have a ceremony like this to bring things full circle."
On Saturday morning dozens of veterans gathered at the event center at Fairmount Cemetery and paid their respects to the 19 fallen men. The deceased ranged in military branch and war but had one thing in common, they were no longer forgotten.
"It’s so exciting and fulfilling to be part of something like this," Jim Topkoff a member of VVA Chapter 1071 said. "Well when you realize how important our people are to this world to this country, there’s no substitute."
The nineteen individual remains were put in wooden urns carved with the military branch the individual coincided with. Dog tags were also nailed to the boxes so that these men's names will now always be remembered. VVA Chapter 1071 provided 9News with a list of the 19 service members, their rankings, military branch, war fought in, date of birth and date of death.
- Baker, Jesse Hugh
PVT Army WWI
11/6/1899 - 2/4/1985
- Block, John William
RM3 Navy Vietnam
6/23/1947 – 12/21/2004
- Boldt, Russell D.
PFC Army WWII
10/24/1924 – 10/16/1984
- Brown, Charles W.
Capt Army WWII
8/27/1917 - 6/15/2005
- Hamby, Elmer Lee
EM3 Navy WWII
1/26/1926 – 1/2/2007
- Hansen, Martin
AN Navy None
4/13/1938 – 12/11/1987
- Hull, Richard C.
CPL Army WWII
4/20/1912 – 4/1/1982
- Joram, Donald
Tsgt Air Force Korea/Vietnam
5/9/1929 – 3/4/1999
- Ciocca, Mario Salvatore
PFC Army None
9/12/1935 – 3/13/2012
- Dull, James Warren
MOMM3 Navy WWII
9/9/1923 - 11/30/1981
- Eldred, William D.
SSgt Army WWII
1/16/1916 - 4/20/1983
- Peterson, Clarence Herbert
PFC Army WWI
4/16/1894 - 2/10/1983
- Robinson, Paul
SSgt Air Force None
11/27/1934 - 3/20/1981
- Strief, Eugene
Ensign Navy WWII/Korea
8/5/1924 - 12/6/2009
- Goldfeder, Stanley
S1C Coast Guard WWII
6/10/1925 - 3/21/1980
- Greenfield, Lester H.
Capt Army WWII
7/12/1913 - 10/19/2009
- Wilson, William Crowther
Tsgt Army WWII
12/25/1913 - 2/11/1982
- Wesley, William D.
CPL Army WWII
10/13/1909 - 4/20/1980
- White, Nicholas Belaeff
Capt Army WWII
10/13/1903 - 3/25/1980
