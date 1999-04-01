x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

History

The remains of 19 veterans went unclaimed in Colorado, until today

"The sad part is nobody knows why they were not claimed, why they were abandoned," Vietnam veteran Owen Oliver said.

COLORADO, USA — The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) paid their respects on Saturday for nineteen service members they found unclaimed at the Fairmount Cemetery. 

VVA Chapter 1071, based in the Denver area, inventoried over 800 abandoned cremations in 2015. Over 100 of those remains were determined to be veterans. The group continued their efforts through the years and found the ashes of nineteen veterans at the Fairmount Cemetery.

"The sad part is nobody knows why they were not claimed, why they were abandoned," Vietnam veteran Owen Oliver said. "There’s no explanation for that and it’s sad. So it's heartening to have a ceremony like this to bring things full circle."

On Saturday morning dozens of veterans gathered at the event center at Fairmount Cemetery and paid their respects to the 19 fallen men. The deceased ranged in military branch and war but had one thing in common, they were no longer forgotten.

"It’s so exciting and fulfilling to be part of something like this," Jim Topkoff a member of VVA Chapter 1071 said. "Well when you realize how important our people are to this world to this country, there’s no substitute." 

The nineteen individual remains were put in wooden urns carved with the military branch the individual coincided with. Dog tags were also nailed to the boxes so that these men's names will now always be remembered.  VVA Chapter 1071 provided 9News with a list of the 19 service members, their rankings, military branch, war fought in, date of birth and date of death. 

  • Baker, Jesse Hugh                                              
    PVT Army WWI
    11/6/1899 - 2/4/1985
  • Block, John William
    RM3 Navy Vietnam
    6/23/1947 – 12/21/2004
  • Boldt, Russell D.
    PFC Army WWII
    10/24/1924 – 10/16/1984
  • Brown, Charles W.
    Capt Army WWII
    8/27/1917 - 6/15/2005
  • Hamby, Elmer Lee
    EM3 Navy WWII
    1/26/1926 – 1/2/2007
  • Hansen, Martin
    AN Navy None
    4/13/1938 – 12/11/1987
  • Hull, Richard C.
    CPL Army WWII
    4/20/1912 – 4/1/1982
  • Joram, Donald
    Tsgt Air Force Korea/Vietnam
    5/9/1929 – 3/4/1999
  • Ciocca, Mario Salvatore
    PFC Army None
    9/12/1935 – 3/13/2012
  • Dull, James Warren
    MOMM3 Navy WWII
    9/9/1923 - 11/30/1981
  • Eldred, William D.
    SSgt Army WWII
    1/16/1916 - 4/20/1983
  • Peterson, Clarence Herbert
    PFC Army WWI
    4/16/1894 - 2/10/1983
  • Robinson, Paul
    SSgt Air Force None
    11/27/1934 - 3/20/1981
  • Strief, Eugene
    Ensign Navy WWII/Korea
    8/5/1924 - 12/6/2009
  • Goldfeder, Stanley
    S1C Coast Guard WWII
    6/10/1925 - 3/21/1980
  • Greenfield, Lester H.
    Capt Army WWII
    7/12/1913 - 10/19/2009
  • Wilson, William Crowther
    Tsgt Army WWII
    12/25/1913 - 2/11/1982
  • Wesley, William D.
    CPL Army WWII
    10/13/1909 - 4/20/1980
  • White, Nicholas Belaeff
    Capt Army WWII
    10/13/1903 - 3/25/1980

RELATED: Here’s how to watch the Colorado National Guard’s Memorial Day flyovers

RELATED: Ways to celebrate Memorial Day virtually and outdoors

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 


iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 