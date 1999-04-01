The remains of 19 veterans went unclaimed in Colorado, until today

"The sad part is nobody knows why they were not claimed, why they were abandoned," Vietnam veteran Owen Oliver said.

COLORADO, USA — The local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) paid their respects on Saturday for nineteen service members they found unclaimed at the Fairmount Cemetery.

VVA Chapter 1071, based in the Denver area, inventoried over 800 abandoned cremations in 2015. Over 100 of those remains were determined to be veterans. The group continued their efforts through the years and found the ashes of nineteen veterans at the Fairmount Cemetery.

"The sad part is nobody knows why they were not claimed, why they were abandoned," Vietnam veteran Owen Oliver said. "There’s no explanation for that and it’s sad. So it's heartening to have a ceremony like this to bring things full circle."

On Saturday morning dozens of veterans gathered at the event center at Fairmount Cemetery and paid their respects to the 19 fallen men. The deceased ranged in military branch and war but had one thing in common, they were no longer forgotten.

"It’s so exciting and fulfilling to be part of something like this," Jim Topkoff a member of VVA Chapter 1071 said. "Well when you realize how important our people are to this world to this country, there’s no substitute."

The nineteen individual remains were put in wooden urns carved with the military branch the individual coincided with. Dog tags were also nailed to the boxes so that these men's names will now always be remembered. VVA Chapter 1071 provided 9News with a list of the 19 service members, their rankings, military branch, war fought in, date of birth and date of death.

PVT Army WWI 11/6/1899 - 2/4/1985 Block, John William

RM3 Navy Vietnam 6/23/1947 – 12/21/2004 Boldt, Russell D.

PFC Army WWII 10/24/1924 – 10/16/1984 Brown, Charles W.

Capt Army WWII 8/27/1917 - 6/15/2005 Hamby, Elmer Lee

EM3 Navy WWII 1/26/1926 – 1/2/2007 Hansen, Martin

AN Navy None 4/13/1938 – 12/11/1987 Hull, Richard C.

CPL Army WWII 4/20/1912 – 4/1/1982 Joram, Donald

Tsgt Air Force Korea/Vietnam 5/9/1929 – 3/4/1999 Ciocca, Mario Salvatore

PFC Army None 9/12/1935 – 3/13/2012 Dull, James Warren

MOMM3 Navy WWII 9/9/1923 - 11/30/1981 Eldred, William D.

SSgt Army WWII 1/16/1916 - 4/20/1983 Peterson, Clarence Herbert

PFC Army WWI 4/16/1894 - 2/10/1983 Robinson, Paul

SSgt Air Force None 11/27/1934 - 3/20/1981 Strief, Eugene

Ensign Navy WWII/Korea 8/5/1924 - 12/6/2009 Goldfeder, Stanley

S1C Coast Guard WWII 6/10/1925 - 3/21/1980 Greenfield, Lester H.

Capt Army WWII 7/12/1913 - 10/19/2009 Wilson, William Crowther

Tsgt Army WWII 12/25/1913 - 2/11/1982 Wesley, William D.

CPL Army WWII 10/13/1909 - 4/20/1980 White, Nicholas Belaeff

