Colorado leaders reflect on 9/11 anniversary

Colorado's senators, representatives and governor released statements on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

DENVER — Several of Colorado's political leaders reflected Saturday on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and how the United States has evolved since that day.

Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement that when terrorists attacked the United States and democracy on 9/11, they failed.

"Twenty years later, America still has the strongest economy in the world, the most capable fighting force ever assembled, and, despite our challenges, the oldest democracy in human history," Bennet says in his statement.

“The attacks brought out the best in our nation -- courage, resolve, and resilience -- but they also set in motion challenges that remain with us today. Powerful unity gave way to intense partisan division. Strategic global leadership became reckless unilateralism and nation-building. Then and now, politicians played to our darkest impulses of fear, hatred, and isolation at the expense of our highest ideals.

“As we reflect on the past 20 years, we must remember the 3,000 Americans lost that terrible morning, along with the men and women who gave their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq, our veterans who still bear the wounds of war (many, invisible), and the first responders who still struggle with sickness. They did their duty to our nation, and their example calls on us to do the same -- by learning from the past 20 years, correcting course where we must, and coming together in common purpose.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper posted on Twitter:

Today we remember those lost 20 years ago and the tremendous courage of the first responders who stepped forward to help on that fateful day.



To the families of 9/11, survivors, first responders, veterans and service members: We stand with you, today and always. #NeverForget — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) September 11, 2021

And Gov. Jared Polis posted:

#NeverForget



20 years ago, Americans started our day like any other only to find our worlds shattered by mid-morning as the terrorist attacks of 9/11 played out. We remember and mourn those we lost in New York City, in a field in Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/oXCzGZHQPP — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 11, 2021

Several of Colorado's U.S. representatives also released statements on the anniversary:

1st District Rep. Diana DeGette:

“September 11, 2001 is a day that many of us will never forget. The tragic events that unfolded that day changed the course of our nation’s history forever.

“While the images of that frightful day still play vividly in the minds of most Americans so, too, must the memories of those we lost. We must never forget the victims and their families.

“We must never forget the bravery of our first responders who selflessly rushed into a burning building to try to save others. And, we must never forget the heroes of Flight 93 whose courage and sacrifice likely saved countless lives – and whose actions likely prevented an even bigger tragedy from occurring.

“As we take time today to remember the victims and honor the heroes of that tragic day 20 years ago, let us also remind ourselves how we, as a country, were able to come together in the wake of that attack – and how, to this day, our unity remains our greatest strength.”

2nd District Rep. Joe Neguse:

20 year ago, America endured one of the worst terrorist attacks & most unconscionable tragedies in our country's history.



Today, we mourn the lives lost, honor the bravery shown that day & offer gratitude for the military members & veterans who have sacrificed so much since pic.twitter.com/RnZ9tajAtH — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) September 11, 2021

3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert:

Never let the people that were lost on 9/11 be forgotten.



Never give in to the outside forces of evil who seek to destroy our country & way of life.



Never forget the united love for America we all shared.



We are and shall always remain one free nation under God.#NeverForget — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 11, 2021

4th District U.S. Rep. Ken Buck:

Today we remember those precious lives that were lost 20 years ago. We remember the heroes and first responders who displayed such bravery and courage. Our prayers are with their families today.



We continue to honor their lives and sacrifices by never forgetting. #September11 pic.twitter.com/avwE15XoSe — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) September 11, 2021

6th District U.S. Rep. Jason Crow:

On this day 20 years ago, 2,966 Americans started their day like it was any other. Today, we honor their lives and stand with those they left behind.



The events of 9/11 changed my life, and the life of so many others. We must #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/p49ggc1PRZ — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 11, 2021

7th District U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter:

“The horrific events of September 11, 2001 remain a vivid and painful memory for all of us who bore witness and the infamous date will forever live on in history books and for generations to come. I think often of the thousands of families who have had to live on with the devastation or loss of a loved one from that day. From the ashes rose courage demonstrated by so many Americans that day, particularly our remarkable and courageous first responders, firefighters and medical personnel who saved countless lives. And to our servicemembers, past and present, who answered the call to serve their country in the years following the 9/11 attacks – thank you. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Two decades later, our world has changed but the strength and resiliency of the American spirit is stronger than ever.”