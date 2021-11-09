Colorado leaders reflect on 9/11 anniversary

DENVER — Several of Colorado's political leaders reflected Saturday on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and how the United States has evolved since that day.
Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement that when terrorists attacked the United States and democracy on 9/11, they failed.
"Twenty years later, America still has the strongest economy in the world, the most capable fighting force ever assembled, and, despite our challenges, the oldest democracy in human history," Bennet says in his statement.
“The attacks brought out the best in our nation -- courage, resolve, and resilience -- but they also set in motion challenges that remain with us today. Powerful unity gave way to intense partisan division. Strategic global leadership became reckless unilateralism and nation-building. Then and now, politicians played to our darkest impulses of fear, hatred, and isolation at the expense of our highest ideals.
“As we reflect on the past 20 years, we must remember the 3,000 Americans lost that terrible morning, along with the men and women who gave their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq, our veterans who still bear the wounds of war (many, invisible), and the first responders who still struggle with sickness. They did their duty to our nation, and their example calls on us to do the same -- by learning from the past 20 years, correcting course where we must, and coming together in common purpose.”
Sen. John Hickenlooper posted on Twitter:
And Gov. Jared Polis posted:
Several of Colorado's U.S. representatives also released statements on the anniversary:
1st District Rep. Diana DeGette:
“September 11, 2001 is a day that many of us will never forget. The tragic events that unfolded that day changed the course of our nation’s history forever.
“While the images of that frightful day still play vividly in the minds of most Americans so, too, must the memories of those we lost. We must never forget the victims and their families.
“We must never forget the bravery of our first responders who selflessly rushed into a burning building to try to save others. And, we must never forget the heroes of Flight 93 whose courage and sacrifice likely saved countless lives – and whose actions likely prevented an even bigger tragedy from occurring.
“As we take time today to remember the victims and honor the heroes of that tragic day 20 years ago, let us also remind ourselves how we, as a country, were able to come together in the wake of that attack – and how, to this day, our unity remains our greatest strength.”
2nd District Rep. Joe Neguse:
3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert:
4th District U.S. Rep. Ken Buck:
6th District U.S. Rep. Jason Crow:
7th District U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter:
“The horrific events of September 11, 2001 remain a vivid and painful memory for all of us who bore witness and the infamous date will forever live on in history books and for generations to come. I think often of the thousands of families who have had to live on with the devastation or loss of a loved one from that day. From the ashes rose courage demonstrated by so many Americans that day, particularly our remarkable and courageous first responders, firefighters and medical personnel who saved countless lives. And to our servicemembers, past and present, who answered the call to serve their country in the years following the 9/11 attacks – thank you. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Two decades later, our world has changed but the strength and resiliency of the American spirit is stronger than ever.”
As of the publication of this story, 6th District U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn had not provided a statement.
