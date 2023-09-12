As New Yorkers reflected Monday on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the city, there was a beautiful sign from above.

NEW YORK — As New Yorkers reflected Monday on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the city, there was a beautiful sign from above.

A double rainbow appeared over New York City on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. Photos of the rainbows flooded social media, with some angles showing the vivid colors seemingly springing from the site of the former twin towers of the World Trade Center before stretching out over the rest of Manhattan.

The rainbows appeared after a stormy start to the somber anniversary. Early in the day, the names of the victims who died in the attacks on New York City were read during an annual ceremony at ground zero.