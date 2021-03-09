Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2021 corn maze design

Fritzler Farm Park will open for the fall season on Sept. 19.

LASALLE, Colorado — Fritzler Farm Park is marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a new corn maze design inspired by the first responders who lost their lives that day.

This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that builds mortgage-free smart homes for injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers also aids surviving first responder spouses with young children by paying off their mortgages.

Tunnels to Towers was founded by Frank Siller to honor his brother, off-duty New York Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter Stephen Siller, who was one of 343 department members who gave their lives saving others on Sept. 11. The organization's name honors Stephen’s journey from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the collapsing World Trade Center towers.

Located seven miles south of Greeley or 22 miles north of Brighton on Highway 85, Frizler Farm Park is known for its massive corn maze designs each fall.

The park previously has had patriotic corn maze designs including a Department of Defense logo in 2010, a crying eagle in 2013, a "Larger than Life Everyday Heroes" design in 2014, and "Thanks for Your Sacrifice" in 2020.

This year, the northern Colorado farm park will also have returning favorites including a you-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, inflatables, pumpkin cannons, beer garden, scream acres and more.

Fritzler Farm Park opens for the season Sunday, Sept. 19 and will be open through Sunday, Oct. 31. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" open Friday Sept. 24 at dusk.

Ticket information is available at FritzlerMaze.com or ScreamAcres.net as well as info on group discounts, fundraising opportunities, team building and company parties.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit T2T.org.

