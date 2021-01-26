South Park Hill neighborhood home Denver's 352nd local landmark after city council votes

South Park Hill neighborhood home was built in 1936 and is one of only a few Spanish Eclectic style houses in the neighborhood.

DENVER — Denver City Council on Monday night voted to designate a South Park Hill neighborhood home the city's 352nd local landmark.

Built in 1936, the house located at 6400 Montview Blvd., is one of only a few Spanish Eclectic style houses in the neighborhood and features an asymmetrical façade, stucco cladding with decorative brick, a tile roof with multiple levels and an elaborate chimney.

The house stands out among the other large residences along the parkway, making it a recognizable and familiar structure in the South Park Hill neighborhood, according to Denver's Community Planning and Development department.

The city said the home was designed and constructed by recognized architect J. Roger Musick and master builder Harry M. Bitman and "is a prime example of a structure being locally designated for its outstanding design qualities."

The home also represents the only known Spanish Eclectic style residence designed by Musick in the city of Denver, the city said. Other Musick designs that have been historically designated at the local or national level include the Bryant-Webster Elementary School at 3635 Quivas St., the Colorado State Capitol Annex at 1375 Sherman St. and the Howard Berkeley Park Chapel at 4345 W. 46th Ave.

Bitman’s career in Denver spanned from 1928-67 in residential real estate development and construction, according to the city. He served as president of the Home Realty Company, was a founding member of Quality Home Builders, Inc. and formed the Bitman Construction Company.

Denver's South Park Hill neighborhood borders the northeast corner of the East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard intersection.

City council first enacted the Denver Landmark ordinance in 1967 to help preserve, enhance and encourage the use of structures and areas of the city with historical, architectural and/or geographical significance, according to the city's website.

