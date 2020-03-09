The end of WWII: 2 Coloradans recall their roles 75 years later

Roy Christensen lived in a submarine. Nancy Tipton worked as a code breaker.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The eventual truth for everyone at Holly Creek Senior Living in Centennial, and truly for everyone everywhere, is time will always catch up to us.

"I was 18. We were all just kids," said Roy Christensen, a Torpedoman's Mate Third Class in the Navy during World War II.

Christensen, now 96, served on the USS Raton, a submarine that he said sunk 29 enemy ships.

"It was about four different times that we felt we had bought the farm," Christensen said.

Four times he survived depth charge attacks and he thought he would never make it home, Christensen said. When the war officially ended on Sept. 2, 1945, Christensen's life would forever change. Though he and his crew did not know it for two more days, he said.

"We were still at sea hunting ships," Christensen said.

His submarine was still in the fight. Christensen said they never received the communication for some reason. It wasn't until the USS Raton pulled into base two days later that Christensen said he found out the war was over.

"When we did, our whole crew, we were so happy because we all felt we could go home," Christensen said. "That was a big thing."

The formal surrender of Japan was a big thing for Nancy Tipton, as well.

"I was working in Arlington, Virginia for the Signal Corps as a code breaker," Tipton said.

Tipton said she and about 1,000 other women worked to decipher enemy communications for the U.S. Army. Their work was featured in a book called "Code Girls." She had several family members fighting overseas and wanted them all to come home safely, she said.

Tipton remembers exactly what she did the day the war ended 75 years ago.

"I decided I wanted to go into the little church there, St. John's Episcopal Church, to pray and to thank God for this whole thing being over," Tipton said. "Then, on the way home, we stopped and got champagne."

Christensen said he put the war behind him and didn't speak about it for more than 30 years.

"Really, every time we would sink a ship, in the back of my mind, I would feel, goodness sakes, there's people dying from that, too, and that bothered me," Christensen said. "It still bothers me."

Christensen was recognized as an Honorary Plank Owner of the USS Colorado and USS New Mexico for his donations to support families of those who die in a submarine.

"Through the years, I felt that it was time to pay back," Christensen said. "I was so lucky to make it home."

Tipton is thankful for her life after the war.

"I have just been very blessed. I have no idea why, but I have four adopted children and a wonderful husband and a wonderful life," Tipton said.

She just wants people to never forget a time that changed the world.

"I just think it's a very important day that people ought to recognize," Tipton said.