DENVER — A bunch of museums across Colorado are waiving entry fees on Saturday in celebration of Smithsonian Magazine's annual 'Museum Day'.

More than 30 museums across the state will offer free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket on Sept. 21, 2019. Many of the locations participating in the one-day event are either historical institutions or art museums.

All you have to do is choose the museum you'd like to visit, enter your name and email, then download a voucher. Each ticket provides free entry for two people.

Only one ticket is valid per email address - so choose wisely! Here's a look at participating museums in Colorado:

Animas Museum – Durango

Aspen Art Museum – Aspen

Aurora History Museum and Historic Sites – Aurora

Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame – Vail

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College – Colorado Springs

Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab – Denver

Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Center – Crested Butte

Denver Firefighters Museum – Denver

Dinosaur Journey/Museums of Western Colorado – Fruita

El Pueblo History Museum – Pueblo

Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center – Fort Garland

Gilpin History Museum – Central City

Golden History Museum & Park – Golden

Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin – Leadville

History Colorado Center – Denver

Holden Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum - Aspen

Hotel de Paris Museum – Georgetown

John May Museum Center – Colorado Springs

Kauffman House Museum – Grand Lake

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art – Denver

Lakewood Heritage Center – Lakewood

Loveland Museum – Loveland

Montrose County Historical Museum – Montrose

Museum of Art – Fort Collins

Museum of Colorado Prisons – Canon City

Museum of the West/Museums of Western Colorado – Grand Junction

National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum – Leadville

ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy – Colorado Springs

San Luis Valley Museum – Alamosa

Trinidad History Museum – Trinidad

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum – Victor

Western Museum of Mining & Industry – Colorado Springs

Wheeler/Stallard Museum – Aspen

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 20-22

This year, Museum Day is highlighting the Smithsonian Year of Music, an initiative that celebrates the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming.

More than 1,500 museums across the country are participating in Museum Day. Click/tap here to see a full list.

RELATED: RTD backtracks decision about National Medal of Honor Museum

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS