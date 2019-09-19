DENVER — A bunch of museums across Colorado are waiving entry fees on Saturday in celebration of Smithsonian Magazine's annual 'Museum Day'.
More than 30 museums across the state will offer free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket on Sept. 21, 2019. Many of the locations participating in the one-day event are either historical institutions or art museums.
All you have to do is choose the museum you'd like to visit, enter your name and email, then download a voucher. Each ticket provides free entry for two people.
Only one ticket is valid per email address - so choose wisely! Here's a look at participating museums in Colorado:
- Animas Museum – Durango
- Aspen Art Museum – Aspen
- Aurora History Museum and Historic Sites – Aurora
- Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame – Vail
- Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College – Colorado Springs
- Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab – Denver
- Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Center – Crested Butte
- Denver Firefighters Museum – Denver
- Dinosaur Journey/Museums of Western Colorado – Fruita
- El Pueblo History Museum – Pueblo
- Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center – Fort Garland
- Gilpin History Museum – Central City
- Golden History Museum & Park – Golden
- Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin – Leadville
- History Colorado Center – Denver
- Holden Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum - Aspen
- Hotel de Paris Museum – Georgetown
- John May Museum Center – Colorado Springs
- Kauffman House Museum – Grand Lake
- Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art – Denver
- Lakewood Heritage Center – Lakewood
- Loveland Museum – Loveland
- Montrose County Historical Museum – Montrose
- Museum of Art – Fort Collins
- Museum of Colorado Prisons – Canon City
- Museum of the West/Museums of Western Colorado – Grand Junction
- National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum – Leadville
- ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy – Colorado Springs
- San Luis Valley Museum – Alamosa
- Trinidad History Museum – Trinidad
- Victor Lowell Thomas Museum – Victor
- Western Museum of Mining & Industry – Colorado Springs
- Wheeler/Stallard Museum – Aspen
This year, Museum Day is highlighting the Smithsonian Year of Music, an initiative that celebrates the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming.
More than 1,500 museums across the country are participating in Museum Day. Click/tap here to see a full list.
