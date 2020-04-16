DENVER — If you've watched (or worked in) local TV news long enough, you've seen virtually every type of Colorado snow photo.

In addition to the much-maligned (or beloved!) snow-covered patio furniture, there are photos of dogs, snowmen, kids, sidewalks and people being just plain goofy/wearing clothes inappropriate for the current weather conditions.

Extensive research of the Denver Public Library's digital photo archives has revealed this is not a new phenomenon. People have been taking photos of the snow outside their houses for decades. And for what it's worth: they're delightful to look at 100 years later!

What we're trying to say is: historians might one day be looking at your snow photos. So send them to yourtake@9news.com. Joking aside, we'd love to see how you're enjoying the snow on this stay-at-home day.

And without any further ado, here's a look at Denver snow photos that might show you how much (and how little!) our city and its people have changed.

Snowmen

Even 100 years ago, people took the time to build works of art when the weather was less than ideal.

View of a stuffed animal posed beside a snowman with a hat on in the snowstorm of 1913 in Denver, Colorado. A sign reads, "December Morn."

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

A young boy poses in front of a tall snowman next to a snow-covered post, downtown Denver, Colorado. Snow piles have American flags stuck in them for decoration. The sidewalks are cleared, while the street shows deep snow heavily tracked

Denver Public Library Digital Archives

Dogs

Dogs in the snow are some of the most common weather photos 9NEWS receives. And, 100 years ago, they were also quite popular!

This dog is named Buster. Sources say that he was a good boy.

Dog named Buster stands atop snow bank in Denver, Colorado.

Denver Public Library Digital Archives

Kids in the snow

Look, snow has been fun to play in for generations (even though it does make our commutes kinda rough).

Outdoor portrait of boys with a sled and dog on a stone masonry wall near the South Platte River in Denver, Colorado. Light snow covers the ground.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Archive

Members of probably the McFadden and Hildebrand families walk and pull a child on a sled near their home at 615 31st (Thirty-first) Street in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. The women wear coats and elaborately decorated hats. Snow covers the ground.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

Men and boys pile snow onto Denver Tramway Company trolley tracks in Denver, Colorado.

Denver Public Library Digital Archives

Snow-covered patios

While some might judge photos of snow taken from the comfort of your front door, you've got to admit it's a smart way to avoid the cold.

And this photo proves that folks have been privy to this technique for generations.

View, framed by the porch of a house, of snow, trees, and a yard in Denver, Colorado believed to be taken between 1920 and 1940.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

People doing it for the 'gram

OK, Instagram didn't exist in the early 1900s, but the concept of doing things for a sweet photo totally did.

Here's proof.

A group of men, with ribbons pinned to their suits, pose with a snow pile trucked from the Moffat Road in the Rocky Mountains to Denver, Colorado. American flags decorate 15th (Fifteenth) Street, signs read: "The Post", "Livery Stables", "Central Business College"

Denver Public Library Digital Collection

A 100-year-old photo of two hipsters about to go on a brewery run in RiNo? You be the judge.

Outdoor portrait of Charles S. Lillybridge and a son, either Hugh or Allen Lillybridge, near the Alameda Avenue bridge over Archer Canal in Denver, Colorado. They pose near a suitcase and box on a newspaper.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

This photo was entitled "bathing beauties in the snow."

Girls in bathing suits throw snow balls and sit on snow piled in the back of a truck, in Denver, Colorado; lettering reads: "The Merchant's Transfer Co." Photo taken 1920 - 1940.

Photo courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

A lady uses herself as a measuring stick to show the depth of snow during the 1913 blizzard.

A woman stands in a snow drift from the great snowstorm of 1913 on Clarkson Street in Denver, Colorado. Shows a fur muffler, a possibly Persian lamb's wool coat with fur trim, leather pocketbook and wool hat.

Denver Public Library Digital Collection

A moment to appreciate snow removal crews

Today, we have plows. But back in the day, snow removal involved guys with shovels manually placing snow into trucks to be driven to another location.

Snow removal was serious business, and these photos are proof.

Men in Civic Center unload snow laden horse-drawn wagons after the snowstorm of 1913 in Denver, Colorado. Shows pedestrians on the sidewalk, the Arapahoe County Courthouse building and the Majestic Hotel are in the distance. A sign reads, "Oil and Gas (?) 500,000 Population for Denver, the Colorado Producers Oil Company."

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

Men shovel snow on Broadway in Denver, Colorado after the 1913 snowstorm.

Denver Public Library Digital Collection

Men unload their wagons of snow brought from the downtown area to Civic Center grounds, Denver, Colorado. The 1909 Public Library and residences shown in background. This photo is from 1913.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

View of snow removal in Denver, Colorado; shows men with shovels, a dump truck, storefronts, and the Arapahoe County Courthouse. This photo was taken in 1920.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Archives

One thing that hasn't changed? Denver is as beautiful in the snow now as it ever was.

View of City Park Pavilion taken during April snow, Denver, Colorado; shows promenade, pavilion, trees, grass, and steps covered with snow.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

Men shovel snow onto horse-drawn wagons on 16th (Sixteenth) Street in Denver, Colorado after the snowstorm of 1913. Pedestrians walk along the street and sidewalks. Signs on buildings read, "Keen Kutter, Tools, Cutlery," "Coca-Cola," and "Your credit is good."

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Collection

View of a horse-drawn covered wagon on a snow packed Colfax after the great snowstorm of 1913 in Denver, Colorado. Shows the Capitol building, a flagpole and men with horse-drawn, snow filled wagons in Civic Center Park.

Courtesy Denver Public Library Digital Archives

