He died in WWII when she was 2-years-old, 78 years later Barbara Canavan's father will finally be laid to rest

Commander Frederick Schrader's plane was shot down in enemy territory in 1944, and his family never knew where his remains were, until now.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When Commander Frederick Schrader, known as Fritz, was killed in World War II, his second daughter, Barbara Canavan, was just two-years-old.

Commander Schrader's plane was shot down over Formosa, in now known as Taiwan, on Oct. 13, 1944. His body was never recovered.

An entry from the war diary of aircraft carrier, the USS Hornet, said "the day was marred by the loss of the Air Group Commander Frederick Schrader by AA fire. He was shot down while leading a strafing attack, and his loss was a serious one since his leadership and work with the Air Group had been outstanding.”

"That’s the only memories, only real memories are those pictures," said Canavan, looking at old film of her dad playing with her and her sister.

Canavan sees love in the images, and although she can't remember being held by her father, she knows that feeling is somewhere in her brain.

What she did have, she held close. She still does.

Before her dad left for war, he gave her mom two teddy bears to give to the girls on Christmas.

Canavan is 80. Teddy is 78.

"I used to have dreams as a child that he would be a bear that I would carry around with me, but then he would also become a real bear and we would go on adventures to try to find my dad," she said.

Teddy was with her because her dad couldn't be.

"He was the personification of my dad," she said about Teddy. "So when I was lonely or sad or excited, I’d go to Teddy to tell him what was going on. So he’s going to Hawaii too."

The adventure is no longer just a dream.

Canavan and her family will formally bury her dad in Hawaii where his remains have been sitting unidentified for decades. DNA testing changed that.

"I can remember my sister and I as little children dreaming of this day," she said. "Of course when we were little we were hoping he was found alive. But we’ve been working on this my whole life really.”

The process of identifying her dad began in 2018 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Air Group 11, and the Hornet Museum.

His family always thought he would still be in Taiwan somewhere, but his remains were turned over by the Japanese in 1949.

"Since 1949 until last fall, until now, he’s been unknown 136," said Canavan.

Her dad will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific next week with full military honors.

Canavan calls it "a miracle."

