AURORA, Colo. — When now 95-year-old Lou Zoghby was drafted, the war seemed to be coming to a halt. It didn’t look like he’d see the front lines at all.

But Hitler had quietly been recruiting more soldiers for a surprise attack known as the Battle of the Bulge. That WWII battle raged on for weeks in France, Belgium and Luxemburg and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

“We thought the war was over for us. However, December 16th, 1944, Hitler penetrates the few divisions that were still scattered along the German border,” Zoghby said from his home in Aurora. “At that time, it was the coldest winter they’d had in many years. Temperatures around ten degrees.”

Zoghby served with the 17th Airborne Division. The attack pushed them into Belgium with the task of capturing a small town near Bastogne. He arrived to a frozen front on Christmas Eve and would push through the painful temperatures, dodging bullets and mortars for weeks.

WATCH our extended interview with Lou Zoghby below.

“Talk about being scared. You’re running and you don’t know what is coming at you. You can hear it but you can’t see it,” said Zoghby, recalling several near misses, like the time the Germans, 1,500 feet away, spotted the lone Zoghby in dark clothing, trying to repair a communications line in the middle of an open, snowy field.

“Boom. You see the snow blow up,” Zoghby said about the mortars being fired at him. “Another one goes to the right, I get the first two wires done. Third one goes to the left. Then it dawns on me, I am a little black dot on the white snow, they’re only 1,500 feet away, I said, ‘the next one is going to be me.’ So I dropped everything and jumped into the first foxhole.”

Eventually, they’d push forward to that small town, defeating the Nazis there with one final blow. Zoghby’s friends who he calls the “bazooka team,” took out a German tank moving up and down the main road.

Zoghby and his fellow soldiers earned Bronze Stars for their service in the Battle of the Bulge. Zoghby shares his story to remind younger generations of how their freedom has been defended.

“We don’t want anything like that anymore. However, comes a point when you’re attacked, you have to defend yourself," he said. "I’d like to feel that we would build enough patriotism up in our minds and schools and so forth, so that come a time we have to do this again, that they’d be ready for the action.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS