A Douglas County homeowner says she heard a loud explosion Friday night before walking outside to find a plane’s engine lodged into the side of her home.

Amy Webb lives in the neighborhood just south of Centennial Airport where a small plane went down, killing the pilot and prompting a search for any other possible victims. The FAA later reported that the pilot was the only person on board.

Webb says she was listening to music when she heard a loud noise. She turned her music off, and heard an even louder explosion.

The impact from the engine hitting her home sent debris into her living room, but luckily no one inside was injured.

“It’s an easy fix,” Webb told 9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger. “I’m just lucky that it went through the wall instead of the window.”

NTSB believes the engine that ended up in her home was still attached to the plane when the crash occurred.

Debris from the crash indicates that the plane was heading east to west before it went down, an NTSB spokesperson said in a press conference Saturday morning.

NTBS also said the plane had a parachute system but it was not deployed.

Details regarding the flight of the plane are still being investigated, with a preliminary report of the crash expected to be available sometime next week.

A recovery team with NTSB is expected to arrive at the crash location at about noon on Saturday.

