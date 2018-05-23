KUSA - Three Colorado law enforcement officers have been shot and killed doing their job since Dec. 31.

Those three officers include Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish, Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm and El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick – all killed within weeks of each other.

While covering a story in Wyoming about middle school kids sending love to the Parrish family, I started to wonder: How do these tragedies affect children of law enforcement officers?

I decided to reach out to all major law enforcement agencies along the Front Range to see if the children would share what it’s like having a parent who is an officer. For many, even asking their troops to ask their kids to talk was too much, too painful, too close to home. We had one family agree to speak, but the kids got cold feet last-minute.

We kept asking because we know the children’s perspective is important and not often heard.

Aurora police had four families agree to write letters about their feelings on being law enforcement officers’ kids.

Click on the image of each kids' face below to read their letters. (Having trouble viewing the image? Click here.)

The kids’ last names are not listed for their protection.

