COLORADO POLITICS — Colorado is, for many, a promised land; that’s why people keep coming here, of course. But can our state live up to the promise?

That’s essentially the question that Colorado Politics put to a diverse group of longtime, prominent voices from across Colorado’s wide-ranging landscape.

We asked them to “imagine a great Colorado” and to share with us how we can achieve their vision. Name some worthy goals, in other words, and set some steps we might take to arrive at them.

Their responses covered a lot of bases, befitting their various walks of life and divergent political views, yet some common threads emerged. Like the need to secure water — semi-arid Colorado’s original, most contested and arguably most prized natural resource. Colorado’s other natural wonders, not surprisingly, and the need to be good stewards over them, also came up more than once.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2MaUpqX

Copyright 2018 Colorado Politics