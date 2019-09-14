BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man, who was rock scrambling on the 2nd Flatiron in Boulder County, suffered injuries after his prosthetic leg became caught in rocks and fell, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:10 p.m., the man, in his early 50's, was trying to climb down the 2nd Flatiron when his prosthetic leg became caught in rocks. He fell around 15 feet and sustained an upper leg injury, authorities said.

Rescue personnel arrived on scene and located the injured climber who was treated for his injuries.

He was later transported to a local hospital.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS