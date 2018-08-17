KUSA — A Denver dispatcher who leveraged her experience as a 911 dispatcher to direct emergency services to a Lakewood motorcycle officer who was injured in a crash

Denver dispatcher Erica Limon leveraged her experience as a 911 dispatcher to direct emergency services to a Lakewood motorcycle officer who was injured in a crash -- an action the officer credits with saving his life.

Officer Mark O’Donnell, a 21-year veteran of the department, on Aug. 2 was involved in a crash while on duty in the westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue near Vance Street.

A witness told investigators that O’Donnell was headed westbound on Colfax when a vehicle headed eastbound turned left in front of his motorcycle to go into a parking lot, according to Lakewood police. Another vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Limon, who is also an emergency medical technician, was on her way home when she said she saw debris flying from a traffic crash, according to a DPD Facebook post.

Limon "quickly assessed the officer and determined that he was moving and breathing, but seriously injured," the post says.

She then used the officer's radio to call for help. JeffCOM, which dispatches for Lakewood PD, received multiple 911 calls about the crash, "but callers were quite panicked and they were unable to provide a firm location." Limon's directions helped dispatchers send units to the appropriate location, the post says.

Officer O'Donnell said he believes he's alive thanks to Limon's quick thinking and knowledge. Last Friday, the pair reunited, and despite the circumstances, "everyone was all smiles," a followup DPD Facebook post says.

