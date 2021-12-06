Arapahoe County Sheriff's captain disciplined for inappropriate comments to colleagues

The sheriff issued a two-week suspension and ordered management and communications training after the comments.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office captain has been suspended without pay for two weeks after an investigation found that he made insensitive, inappropriate and unprofessional statements at work, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Capt. Daniel Joyce was also ordered to undergo training in management and professional communications.

Joyce acknowledged that he made some of the statements attributed to him and said that although he did not recall some of the others, they “sounded like something” he might say, according to a discipline letter released to 9NEWS under Colorado open records law. He also apologized.

According to the letter, other employees reported Joyce’s statements to superiors.

He was accused of a number of comments, including saying that women of a certain size should not wear yoga pants, asking a colleague about her history of discipline because he liked “gossip,” making a comment and a gesture about not wanting to have a child with special needs, and talking about politics or a person’s perceived political affiliation.

In meting out the discipline, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown wrote in the discipline letter that “any future instance of unprofessional behavior or comments on your part will result in you no longer holding a leadership position in this agency.”

