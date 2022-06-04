Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired, law enforcement sources say

Wilson became interim police chief in the beginning of 2020 after 23 years with the department.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) Chief Vanessa Wilson has been fired, two law enforcement sources told 9Wants to Know on Wednesday.

Rumors had been swirling for several weeks about her possible departure. Reports had surfaced saying that Wilson planned to resign which her attorney disputed.

Her attorney though did acknowledge that City Manager Jim Twombly suggested a strategy for her resignation.

Wilson became interim police chief in the beginning of 2020 after 23 years with APD amid controversy including the death of Elijah McClain, a photo scandal related to his death and criticism over the department's response to protests related to his death.

She was appointed to the full-time position in August 2020 in a 10-1 vote by the Aurora City Council.

