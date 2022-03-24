Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson not resigning despite suggestion from city manager, attorney says

According to Wilson's attorney, she has no intention to leave her position despite City Manager Jim Twombly suggesting a strategy for her resignation.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson will not resign from her position, her attorney told 9Wants to Know Thursday.

When asked about reports of a possible resignation, the City of Aurora released the following statement:

“We are aware of the news coverage regarding Chief Wilson, but it remains wholly improper for us to engage in external, speculative conversations on any personnel matters. As we previously stated, we are focused on comprehensive public safety changes that are in the best interests of our community and employees.”

> Video above from Oct. 2021: Aurora police chief answers criticism that she's doing too much work away from the office.

Wilson became interim police chief in the beginning of 2020 after 23 years with the department amid controversy including the death of Elijah McClain, a photo scandal related to his death and criticism over the department's response to protests related to his death.

She was appointed to the full-time position in August 2020 in a 10-1 vote by the Aurora City Council.

Twombly recommended Wilson for the position. While the majority of council members voted in favor of Twombly's recommendation, many expressed reservations about Wilson. However, councilmembers said they felt a 'no' vote would not lead to better alternatives.

Wilson is the first woman to serve as the department's police chief in an interim or fulltime role.

