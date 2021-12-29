Aurora police lieutenant resigns after internal affairs investigation

Investigators said Martin Garland was "untruthful." He was about to be fired.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department Lt. Martin Garland was selling a story. Unfortunately for him, his own department wasn't buying, and now Garland is out of a job.

Garland's story went like this: On Oct. 22, after meeting for drinks with representatives from the makers of the department's body-worn cameras, he hit what he thought was a piece of debris in the road. He said he thought nothing of it, and headed home.

It wasn't until the next day, according to Garland, that he saw the damage to the car--an estimated $6,000. He then realized he hit something substantial and called 911 to report the incident.

"I was distracted on my way home last night. I was fighting with my wife because she wasn't happy I wasn't home yesterday. It's my normal day off," Garland told the Aurora police officer who responded to Garland's 911 call.

The exchange was captured on the officer's body camera.

"So if you've got any, like, hit and run accidents or anything, this is probably it," Garland told the officer.

> Warning: This body camera video contains strong language.

An internal affairs investigation found Garland's version of events to be "inconsistent, incomplete and untruthful." Chief Vanessa Wilson decided to fire him, but Tuesday, Garland abruptly resigned, ending a 22-year career.

Garland told investigators he had between two and four beers the day of the accident, but because he didn't report until the next day, a sobriety test was not given.

Aurora police said they have not figured out what Garland hit. As a result, he's not facing charges at this time.

