Connie Bennett, 86, set to testify about morning her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter were killed

Defense attorneys won a delay for the preliminary hearing for the 1984 case, but the judge will hear from one witness on Tuesday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Connie Bennett spent more than three decades hoping to one day see someone face charges in the brutal 1984 murders of her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

That day came Tuesday when she stepped into an Arapahoe County courtroom and laid eyes on Alex Christopher Ewing for the first time.

Ewing, 59, faces multiple charges in the Jan. 16, 1984, hammer attack that left Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, dead. The couple’s other daughter, Vanessa, who was just 3, survived horrific injuries.

Connie Bennett, now 86, went to the family’s Aurora home that morning more than 36 years ago because she feared something was wrong. She walked into a crime scene that was almost beyond description for its brutality.

>>> Watch the video above for a previous 9Wants to Know report on how Alex Christopher Ewing was connected to the 1984 crime.

Tuesday afternoon, she is expected to take the witness stand to talk about her recollections of the crime in the first part of a preliminary hearing for Ewing, who was identified as a suspect after a DNA hit in 2018. Bennett will be the only witness called at this point after Arapahoe District Judge Michelle Amico granted a delay in the rest of the hearing sought by attorneys Katherine Spengler and Stephen McCrohan, both public defenders.

A preliminary hearing requires the prosecution to prove that it has enough evidence to establish that there’s probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crime. As part of Ewing’s preliminary hearing, Amico also is going to consider whether “proof is evident or presumption is great” that Ewing committed the crimes – and, if so, that would mean he’s not eligible for bail.

Most of Tuesday morning was taken up with defense arguments that the hearing should be delayed because the COVID-19 pandemic has endangered Ewing’s safety, because they have not had an in-person meeting with him as a result of the virus, and because they haven’t gone through all of the documents in the case. They include more than 40,000 pages of reports and more than 300 audio files.

District Attorney George Brauchler argued for the hearing to go forward – asserting that a majority of the reports are duplicates and that the bulk of the audio files are recordings of tips called in during the long-cold investigation. Brauchler also noted the extensive effort to make the courtroom safe by mandating social distancing and cleaning measures and providing a way for people outside the courthouse to watch the hearing over the Internet.

Defense attorneys asked for a 60-day delay – something Brauchler said was a mistake given that many experts are predicting renewed spread of COVID-19 in the fall, which could cause further delays.

“Sixty days could be six months,” Brauchler said. “We should strike while the iron’s hot.”

In the end, Judge Amico gave both sides something – allowing Connie Bennett’s testimony now and agreeing to delay the rest of the hearing for an unspecified length of time.

A new date is expected to set later in the afternoon, and Amico said that hearing will go on “absent some completely unforeseen circumstance.”

Ewing was serving a 110-year sentence in Nevada for an attack later in 1984 on a couple in Henderson. In that incident, he broke into their home and beat them with an ax handle.

After Nevada started conducting DNA tests on inmates in its prison system, Ewing’s genetic fingerprint was matched to evidence left at the scene of the Bennett killings – and at the scene of the murder of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood six days earlier.

He faces multiple charges in that case as well and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing June 29 in Jefferson County.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.