'There wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom': Chapter 10, Swift Justice

Alex Christopher Ewing finally faces a jury – and leaves an indelible memory on the woman beaten with a weathered ax handle and the prosecutor who tried him.
Credit: Nevada Department of Corrections

NEVADA, USA — It was 1984.

Marty Keach was a young prosecutor in the district attorney’s office in Las Vegas.

The case was the savage ax-handle attack on Nancy and Chris Barry.

The suspect was Alex Christopher Ewing.

And listening to Keach … it’s easy to see why he was determined to put Ewing away.

Credit: Arizona Republic, 1984
Arizona Republic, 1984

Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.

We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …

Attacks that terrified a community … 

And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.

>> Scroll down to listen now.

It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.

Part I consists of five episodes. Listen to those episodes here

This is the end of part II. (If you want a shortcut to all of part II, find it here.)

Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.

>> Listen to the full episode below.

Subscribe and listen

“BLAME: The Fear All These Years” is available at Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.


