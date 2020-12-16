'There wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom': Chapter 10, Swift Justice

NEVADA, USA — It was 1984.
Marty Keach was a young prosecutor in the district attorney’s office in Las Vegas.
The case was the savage ax-handle attack on Nancy and Chris Barry.
The suspect was Alex Christopher Ewing.
And listening to Keach … it’s easy to see why he was determined to put Ewing away.
Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.
We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …
Attacks that terrified a community …
And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.
Scroll down to listen now.
It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.
Part I consists of five episodes. Listen to those episodes here.
This is the end of part II. (If you want a shortcut to all of part II, find it here.)
Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.
>> Listen to the full episode below.
