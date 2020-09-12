'I've never seen that ... lack of emotion': Chapter 9, A Stone-Cold Stare

Park Ranger Mike Meyer's biggest bust came the day he crossed paths with Alex Christopher Ewing – and had to decide whether to open fire.

NEVADA, USA — Park Ranger Mike Meyer patrolled the not-so-tranquil waters of Lake Mead during the go-go ‘80s, a time of cocaine, powerboats and mob hits.

But his biggest bust came the day he crossed paths with Alex Christopher Ewing – and had to decide whether to open fire.

Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.

We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …

Attacks that terrified a community …

And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.

It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.

Part I consists of five episodes. Listen to those episodes here.

This is part II. (If you want a shortcut to all of part II, find it here.)

Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.

