COLORADO, USA — Over 12 days in January 1984, a man with a hammer unleashed unspeakable violence in two quiet Denver suburbs — killing four people, beating two others so savagely it was shocking they survived, and raping several of his victims.

Then the attacks just stopped, the police investigation stalled, and those left behind wrestled with an insidious kind of fear and so many questions — questions that haunted them for more than three decades. Who attacked them? Who murdered their loved ones? Is he still out there? Will he come back?

File photos of the Bennett family murders <p>After 30 years, the Bennett family murders remain unsolved. </p> <p>On a quiet stretch of cul-de-sac, a family of four was fatally stabbed and bludgeoned in their Aurora home. The murderer hasn't been found. </p> <p>Police are trying to find a killer who used a hammer to murder a family of four in their Aurora home. </p> <p>3-year-old Vanessa Bennett's face was shattered by the suspect, who was wielding a hammer. She survived. </p> <p>Bruce Bennett, 27, was fatally stabbed and bludgeoned. His wife, Debra, was sexually assaulted and bludgeoned. </p> <p>Melissa Bennett was about to celebrate her eighth birthday when she was murdered at her family's quiet home in an Aurora cul-de-sac. </p> <p>Aurora Police have created a photo of what they believe the suspect in the murder could look like now using DNA evidence. </p> <p>Detectives look for evidence after the murder of the Bennett family. </p> <p>Police outside the Bennett family home on January 17, 1984. </p> Melissa Bennett, left, and her parents, Bruce and Debra Bennett, were murdered the night of Jan. 16, 1984. Only Vanessa Bennett, 3, survived. <p>DNA evidence has let Aurora Police create a composite photo of what the suspect looked like at the time of the murder, and now. </p> <p>Aurora Police detectives have been trying to crack this cold case for decades. </p>

The story of those assaults, the search for a killer, and the anxiety that gripped the survivors and altered life in the Denver metro area is the subject of a new 9Wants to Know investigative podcast.

“BLAME: The Fear All These Years” takes listeners back to the attacks and tells the stories of those most deeply impacted — the survivors and the loved ones of the dead. It follows the police investigation through years of cold-case frustration, forensic breakthroughs and the latest developments.

It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.

The first part consists of five episodes. The first episode is available now; a new episode will be released each Wednesday.

The second part of the podcast will be available in early 2020.

It is anticipated the third part will roll out later in 2020 and follow new developments in the case.

