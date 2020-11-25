'I saw the club in his hand and I just freaked out': Chapter 7, Escape

HENDERSON, Nev. — In 1984, Henderson, Nevada was a sleepy bedroom community of fewer than 30,000 people 15 miles from the Las Vegas strip.
It was seldom in the news.
That changed the night a suspect in a middle-of-the-night rock attack fled from sheriff’s deputies during a bathroom break at a Henderson filling station.
Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.
We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …
Attacks that terrified a community …
And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.
It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.
Part I consists of five episodes. Listen to those episodes here.
This is part II. (If you want a shortcut to all of part II, find it here.)
Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.
“BLAME: The Fear All These Years” is available at Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.
