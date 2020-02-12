'I'm telling myself, just be quiet, play dead': Chapter 8, Trouble on Racetrack Road

Decades after she survived a violent encounter, Nancy Barry learned that the same man was accused of four brutal attacks in Colorado that left four people dead.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Nancy Barry heard her baby cry, jumped up to fix a bottle, and walked into her kitchen to find a shirtless man carrying a club.

The man savagely beat her and her husband – then vanished into the desert, leaving behind only footprints.

Even so, police knew pretty quickly who they were after.

Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.

We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …

Attacks that terrified a community …

And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.

>> Scroll down to listen now.

It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.

Part I consists of five episodes. Listen to those episodes here.

This is part II. (If you want a shortcut to all of part II, find it here.)

Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.

>> Listen to the full episode below.

Subscribe and listen