'I'm telling myself, just be quiet, play dead': Chapter 8, Trouble on Racetrack Road

HENDERSON, Nev. — Nancy Barry heard her baby cry, jumped up to fix a bottle, and walked into her kitchen to find a shirtless man carrying a club.
The man savagely beat her and her husband – then vanished into the desert, leaving behind only footprints.
Even so, police knew pretty quickly who they were after.
Welcome to "BLAME: The Fear All These Years," a true-crime podcast produced by the 9NEWS investigative team, 9Wants to Know.
We’re telling the story of a series of hammer attacks in the Denver area in January 1984 that left four people dead …
Attacks that terrified a community …
And investigations that were ice cold for decades before a breakthrough in 2018 that led to the identification of a suspect.
It’s a story that will unfold in three parts.
Part III will roll out in 2021 and follow new developments in the case.
