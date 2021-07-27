Opening statements give jurors vastly different versions of Bennett family killings

The prosecutor and defense attorney both focused on evidence found at the scene while previewing their cases in the 1984 murders.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Jurors who will decide the fate of a man charged with a notorious 1984 hammer murder heard two vastly different versions on Tuesday of what the evidence will show as a prosecutor and a defense attorney previewed their cases during opening statements.

Alex Christopher Ewing, 60, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, who was sexually assaulted.

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner zeroed in on the discovery of multiple DNA samples on a comforter that covered Melissa’s body and a section of carpeting beneath her. Each of those samples “matches this defendant,” he said – pointing in one case at Ewing, seated at the defense table.

Kellner also told the jurors that Ewing came to Colorado in the early 1980s but was not in the state from Jan. 27, 1984 – 11 days after the Bennett killings – until he was extradited in February 2020.

“He didn’t work in any kind of forensic lab or have access to any place where evidence is stored,” Kellner said.

Those statements were aimed at rebutting an assertion from the defense that there was a mix-up in the evidence or some other explanation for how Ewing’s DNA got onto those items.

“The evidence will show that this defendant is guilty of the murders of Bruce and Debra Bennett, and he is guilty of the violent rape and murder of 7-year-old Melissa Bennett,” Kellner said.

> Video above: Trial set to begin for man charged in 1984 killing of Bennett family.

Defense attorney Stephen McCrohan immediately took aim at Kellner’s assertions.

“Simple,” McCrohan said. “Simple is the story the government wants you to believe about what happened here. Simple is the story that the government needs you to believe. But the fact of the matter is, what happened here is not so simple. The evidence does not support the government’s theory that one person and one person alone committed this crime, and that that one person is Mr. Ewing.”

McCrohan pointed to a report showing that the original examination of the comforter did not show the presence of semen, that fingerprints found in the Bennett home didn't match Ewing's, and that there was no follow-up testing on some pieces of evidence.

Other pieces of evidence, including swabs from Melissa Bennett’s autopsy and a pubic hair found at the scene, were destroyed, he said.

He suggested that more than one person was involved in the killings. To make the point, he noted that Bruce Bennett’s murder involved a drawn-out struggle but that the phone in the couple’s bedroom, where Debra Bennett was found, was not used to call for help.

McCrohan made it clear that the defense will attack how evidence was collected, handled, stored and tested, beginning with the comforter and a blanket.

“We’re going to ask that you pay attention to the road that those pieces of evidence walked, when the evidence appears on those items,” he said.

“When you ask those questions the prosecution has failed to ask, has chosen not to ask, you will find Mr. Ewing not guilty,” he said.

Ewing was serving a prison sentence in Nevada for a late-night ax-handle attack on a couple in Henderson when a DNA hit identified him as a possible suspect in the Bennett murders, which had long been cold.

After a 20-month extradition fight, he was returned to Colorado in February 2020 to face charges in this case and the killing of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood a week earlier.

Ewing faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the 50-year-old interior decorator who was raped and beaten to death in the townhouse she shared with her daughter and grandchildren. That killing, which occurred six days before the Bennett murders, was carried out with an auto-body hammer.

Ewing is scheduled to go on trial in that case in October.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.