Jurors hear about Lakewood murder linked to 1984 killing of Bennett family

Patricia Smith was attacked with a hammer in Lakewood six days before three members of the Bennett family were killed in Aurora in 1984.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Jurors hearing the case against a man accused of killing three members of an Aurora family with a hammer in January 1984 learned details Wednesday about the murder six days earlier of a woman in Lakewood – a slaying tied to the same suspect through DNA.

Alex Christopher Ewing, 60, is on trial in the killings of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, facing multiple counts of first-degree murder.

But he’s also accused of raping and killing Patricia Smith at the townhome she shared with her daughter and grandchildren.

And while the jury will not be told that he is scheduled to go on trial in that case, a judge ruled that they could be told about it for three specific purposes – to prove Ewing’s identity; to “show modus operandi and common plan, scheme, or design, and to refute any defense of mistake or accident as associated with the DNA evidence.”

Prosecutors have asserted there are many similarities between the Bennett killings and Smith’s murder. The killer in both cases is believed to have entered the homes through an open garage door and used a hammer to bludgeon the victims. Both Melissa Bennett and Smith were sexually assaulted and left on the floor, partially clothed with their legs spread and blankets over their heads. In both cases, it appeared the killer went through purses, dumping out the contents.

Jurors heard those similarities during District Attorney John Kellner’s opening statement.

Thursday, they heard Smith’s daughter, Chery Lettin, recount the events of Jan. 10, 1984.

It had been a normal morning in the townhome she shared with her kids and mother that was located in the 12600 block of West Bayaud Avenue. Her mother had driven her and her two children to a church daycare, where they dropped off the kids. Then her mother let her off at a park-n-ride, and Lettin rode a bus to her job in downtown Denver.

They spoke by phone late in the morning.

“We talked maybe a couple times a day,” Lettin said. “Even though we were living together we were always chatting.”

When Lettin arrived back at the park-n-ride late that afternoon, she expected her mother to be there waiting.

After failing to reach her mother, she called a cousin for a ride. They picked up her children and drove to the townhome, pulling up to the garage, which was separated from the home by a small courtyard.

“The door was open and her car was inside the garage,” Lettin said.

Then Lettin was asked to tell the jury what she recalled seeing.

“It was dark out,” she said. “My mother’s bedroom – she had a patio door that looked out onto the courtyard, and the curtains were open, and I recall seeing – like you see a TV flashing in the dark. And that’s all there was. I knew the TV was on and I thought that was very strange – that she was home and the TV was on but there were no lights on.”

She moved to the front door, her two small children and her cousin with her. The door was unlocked.

“I recall turning on the entryway light, and that’s where we saw my mother,” Lettin said. “She was laying maybe three, four feet away, into the living room.”

Kellner asked her what she recalled of the scene.

“She was laying there, and the thing I remember the most, is that I knew she was gone,” Lettin said. “I knew she was dead. She was not moving. Someone had draped a blanket across most of her head, which I assume covered some wounds or something.”

Smith, investigators would determine, was beaten to death. A bloody auto-body hammer was discovered near her body.

During her testimony, jurors saw crime scene photos.

“She was on the floor next to the couch,” Lettin said.

Lettin said the four of them ran to the unit next door and asked the man living there to check on her mother.

“He wasn’t gone very long,” Lettin said. “And he came back and said that she was gone.”

Lettin also was shown photos of her mother’s purse, its contents dumped out on her bed.

“She would have never emptied it like that,” Lettin said.

Finally, Kellner then asked her to turn and look at Ewing, sitting at the defense table in a light blue shirt and red tie. He asked her whether she recognized him as someone who had been in their home in 1984 or had known her mother.

Each time, Lettin answered the same way: “Absolutely not.”

Defense attorneys did not ask her any questions.

Lettin was the 12th witness called by the prosecution. After she stepped down, Lettin was met at the back of the courtroom by a woman whose father had been the neighbor who checked on her mother.

They shared an emotional embrace.

Ewing, 60, was identified as a suspect in the Bennett and Smith killings after a 2018 DNA hit.

At the time he was behind bars in Nevada, serving a sentence for a late-night ax handle attack on a couple in Henderson that occurred about seven months after the Bennett and Smith murders.

After a 20-month extradition fight, he was returned to Colorado in February 2020 to face charges in the two cases.

Ewing is scheduled to go on trial in Smith’s murder in October in Jefferson County.

