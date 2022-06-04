Jefferson County jury convicts Alex Ewing in 1984 murder of Patricia Smith

Patricia Smith was murdered on Jan. 10, 1984 at her Lakewood home.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A jury on Thursday convicted Alex Ewing on three counts in the 1984 murder of an interior designer who was beaten to death with a hammer and sexually assaulted.

He was convicted of:

First-degree murder- after deliberation

Felony murder- robbery

Felony murder- sexual assault

The case centered on DNA extracted from semen left on and around Patricia Smith’s body.

Sentencing for Ewing, 61, is set for April 12 at 10 a.m.

He faces life behind bars with the possibility of parole after 20 years – a term laid out in sentencing laws on the books when Smith was murdered on Jan. 10, 1984.

The conviction comes about eight months after an Arapahoe County jury found Ewing guilty of the murders of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa. They were all bludgeoned to death, and although the murder weapon was never found authorities believe it was a claw hammer.

The judge in that case sentenced Ewing to three consecutive life terms, all but guaranteeing he will die behind bars.

The heart of the prosecution’s case in Smith’s murder was simple – the semen recovered from Smith’s body, from the carpet underneath it, and from the blanket that covered her proved that Ewing sexually assaulted and killed her.

Defense attorneys raised numerous questions about the handling of evidence over the years of the investigation – and about DNA that wasn’t found on evidence.

The investigation of Smith’s death began in an era when the idea of using DNA to identify assailants was the stuff of academic papers and theory.

Today, the technology allows for the discovery of DNA in just a few human cells.

That technology, for example, can allow for the discovery of DNA on an item that was merely touched by a person’s hand. Defense attorneys elicited extensive testimony about the fact that Ewing’s “touch” DNA was not on the hammer used to kill Smith, on her boots and clothing, or on her purse and wallet.

Investigators believe the killer touched all of those items.

Prosecutors countered by drawing out testimony that a person wearing gloves may not leave DNA behind simply by touching something.

District Judge Tamara Russell also ruled that the prosecution could tell the jury about the Bennett killings for the purposes of identity, common plan, or modus operandi.

The jury was not told that Ewing was convicted of those killings but heard testimony that his DNA was extracted from semen on carpeting under the body of Melissa Bennett, who was raped.

The trial featured testimony from 24 witnesses over five days.

The jury got the case about 3:20 Wednesday afternoon.

Ewing was in Colorado, according to testimony, beginning in 1983, when he obtained a driver license.

According to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know, Ewing was arrested in Kingman, Arizona, 11 days after the Bennett murders, accused of breaking into a home there and beating a man with a slab of granite. Because of overcrowded conditions at the jail in Kingman, Ewing was held for a time at a detention center in Utah.

Ewing told Arizona authorities he hitchhiked out of Colorado, riding with a trucker.

On Aug. 9, 1984, Ewing was being transported from Utah back to Kingman for a court hearing when he ran off after jail deputies stopped the transport van in Henderson, Nevada, to give him and other inmates a bathroom break.

That night, Ewing broke into a home in Henderson and attacked a couple with a weathered ax handle, savagely beating them. He was arrested two days later, convicted of multiple charges and was still behind bars for that assault when Nevada authorities collected his DNA in the spring of 2018 and uploaded into the FBI’s national database.

There, it was linked to the Bennett murders – and days later to Smith’s killing.

After an extradition fight, Ewing was flown to Colorado in February 2020 as the two cases began making their way through the courts.

