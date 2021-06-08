Man found guilty in 1984 hammer attacks to be sentenced

Alex Christopher Ewing faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years for each of his three victims.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Alex Christopher Ewing is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon to be sentenced for murdering Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, in a 1984 attack that sent shivers through the metro area.

Ewing faces life in prison with parole possible after 20 years for each of the victims – the maximum under Colorado law at the time of the killings. However, if District Judge Darren Vahle orders that those sentences be served consecutively, he could all but guarantee that the 61-year-old dies behind bars.

“A judge absolutely can” stack the sentences, according to 9NEWS legal expert Scott Robinson.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ewing of six counts of first-degree murder for the killings, which are believed to have been committed with a claw hammer. That included three counts – one for each victim – alleging that he committed the murders after deliberation. The other three counts allege that he killed each of the victims in the course of committing another felony.

Melissa Bennett was also sexually assaulted, and her younger sister, Vanessa Bennett, was brutally beaten but survived.

Connie Bennett, Bruce Bennett’s mother, discovered the bloody crime scene the morning of Jan. 16, 1984.

The prosecution’s key piece of evidence was DNA extracted from semen found on the carpeting beneath Melissa Bennett’s body and on a comforter that partially covered her when firefighters found her.

Defense attorneys argued that other problems with the evidence – like investigators failing to wear gloves – and the fact that none of his fingerprints were found at the crime scene raised doubt about his guilt.

The case was cold for more than three decades before a 2018 DNA hit led to the identification of a Ewing as a suspect in the attack – and another one in Lakewood that same month that left a 50-year-old woman dead.

At the time, Ewing was serving a 110-year sentence in Nevada for a brutal assault there.

After an extradition fight that stretched into 2020, Ewing was transferred to Colorado to stand trial in the Bennett killings and the murder six days earlier of Patricia Smith. She was raped and beaten to death with an auto body hammer in the Lakewood townhome she shared with her daughter and two grandchildren.

Ewing faces four counts of first-degree murder in that case. One alleges he killed Smith after deliberation, each of the other three alleges that he killed her while committing another crime – robbery, burglary and sexual assault.

Under Colorado’s felony murder rule, a person can be charged with first-degree murder for killing a person in the commission of another serious crime.

Ewing is scheduled to go on trial in that case in October.

Ewing is also suspected in two other hammer attacks in Aurora that occurred earlier in January 1984, including one in which a woman was sexually assaulted, beaten and left for dead. However, no charges will be filed in those cases, in part because the statute of limitations on many crimes had run by the time he was identified as a suspect.

According to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know, Ewing was arrested in Kingman, Ariz., 11 days after the Bennett murders, accused of breaking into a home there and beating a man with a slab of granite. Because of overcrowded conditions at the jail in Kingman, Ewing was held for a time at a detention center in Utah.

On Aug. 9, 1984, Ewing was being transported from Utah back to Kingman for a court hearing when he ran off after jail deputies stopped a transport van in Henderson, Nevada, for a bathroom break.

That night, Ewing broke into a home in Henderson, Nev., and attacked a couple with an ax handle, savagely beating them. He was arrested two days later, convicted of multiple charges and was behind bars in Nevada until that DNA hit.

