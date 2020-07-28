8 charges against 1984 hammer murder suspect dropped on Day 2 of preliminary hearing

The suspect was arrested in late 2018 for the brutal killing of three members of the Bennett family in 1984.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — After it was delayed for more than a month, day two of a preliminary hearing is underway for the man suspected of brutally attacking and killing the Bennett family with a hammer in Aurora in 1984.

Bruce Bennet, his wife Debra, and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa were all found dead on Jan. 16, 1984. Another daughter, 3-year-old Vanessa, was horribly injured, but survived.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, prosecutors dropped eight of the charges Alex Christopher Ewing was facing because the statute of limitations had run out. He was arrested in late 2018 after DNA linked him to the brutal killings.

The charges dropped include:

One count of attempted murder

Four counts of sexual assault

One count of assault

One count of burglary

A violent crime sentencing enhancer.

He still faces six counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the victims, alleging that he killed them after deliberation, and one for each of the victims alleging he killed them while committing another felony.

He also faces four crime of violence sentencing enhancers.

The only witness to testify Tuesday morning was Aurora Police Investigator Steve Conner, who under questioning from Chief Deputy District Attorney John Kellner described the bloody crime scene officers found at the Bennett home.

The hearing for Ewing began on June 16. At the time, defense attorneys requested a delay — in part because they said the pandemic had hampered their ability to meet with Ewing and prepare — and it was granted.

Despite that delay, the judge allowed one witness, Connie Bennett, to testify. She is the one who discovered the bodies of her family.

That morning, the couple hadn’t shown up for work at the family furniture business, and Connie Bennett said she had gone to their Aurora home because she couldn’t reach them by telephone and was worried. When she arrived, she said she saw her daughter-in-law’s purse on the ground in the front yard, its contents strewn about.

“I saw it there and I said, 'Oh, there’s something wrong,'” she testified at a hearing in June.

Then she said she rushed inside.

“I saw my son, lying on the floor,” she said steadily. “He was at the bottom of the stairs, and he was lying on his back, and he had just his briefs on. And I went over there – I just saw him at first and I went over there … I could see he was gone.”

For more than three decades, the case was cold. Then, in the summer of 2018, a DNA hit led investigators to Ewing, an inmate in a Nevada prison serving a 110-year sentence for an ax handle attack on a Henderson couple.

After a nearly two-year legal fight, he was extradited to Colorado in late February.

Ewing, 59, faces multiple charges in the attack on the Bennetts.

A preliminary hearing requires the prosecution to prove that it has enough evidence to establish that there’s probable cause to believe the defendant committed the crime.

DNA also linked Ewing to the murder of Patricia Louise Smith in Lakewood six days before the Bennetts were attacked. During a preliminary in that case, a judge ruled late last month that there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.