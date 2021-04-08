Jury reaches verdict in trial for man charged in 1984 killing of Bennett family

Alex Ewing was sitting in a Nevada prison in 2018 when his DNA came back as match to the 1984 crime scene.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Following just over a week of testimony, an Arapahoe County jury of six men and six women reached a verdict in the case against the man charged with the January 1984 slaying of three members of the Bennett family inside their Aurora home.

The jury began deliberations around noon on Thursday and returned at 8:30 a.m. Friday to continue. Late Thursday, the jury foreman told the judge they were at "an impasse," but the judge said it was too early to declare a mistrial and told the jurors to go home for the day and come Friday to resume their efforts to get a unanimous decision.

In all, Alex Ewing faces six counts of first-degree murder in the Bennett killings. Three of the counts allege that he killed Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett after deliberation. Three of the counts allege that he killed each of the victims while committing another serious felony – including the sexual assault of Melissa Bennett and the burglary of the family’s home.

BREAKING: There is a verdict in the case of Alex Christopher Ewing, charged with the 1984 hammer murders of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their daughter Melissa. Not sure how soon we’ll know what it is. @9WantsToKnow #9NEWS — Kevin Vaughan (@writerkev) August 6, 2021

During closings arguments on Thursday, attorneys made competing arguments about what happened. Prosecutors said Ewing brutally beat Bruce and Debra to death with a hammer and raped and killed their 7-year-old daughter Melissa. Their younger daughter Vanessa was brutally attacked but survived.

The defense argued that Ewing was the victim of a police investigation marked by mistakes and mishandled lost unexplained and untested evidence.

Ewing, 60, was behind bars in Nevada in the summer of 2018 when his DNA was matched to genetic material left inside the Bennett home in the 16300 block of East Center Drive – breaking open a case that had stumped investigators for more than three decades.

That DNA was the heart of the prosecution’s case.

They brought in multiple witnesses who testified that a DNA profile found from carpeting beneath Melissa Bennett’s body and a comforter that partially covered her matched Ewing. That DNA was extracted from sperm.

The defense acknowledged that DNA matched but brought in witnesses whose testimony illustrated that many of the original investigators failed to wear gloves and raised questions about how evidence was stored and tested over many years.

Ewing's DNA was also found at the crime scene in Lakewood, where Patricia Smith was found bludgeoned to death on Jan. 10, 1984. That was just six days before the attack on the Bennett family in Aurora.

A judge ruled that the jury could be told about Smith’s killing for limited purposes – “proving identity, for showing modus operandi and common plan, scheme, or design, and to refute any defense of mistake or accident as associated with the DNA evidence.”

Ewing is scheduled to go on trial in the Smith case on Oct. 18.

