11-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at school, mom sues district, sheriff's office

The boy poked a classmate with a pencil after the classmate wrote on him with a marker in a Douglas County middle school, according to the ACLU.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The mother of an 11-year-old boy with autism filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, accusing Douglas County school and sheriff’s officials of “aggressively” handcuffing the child and locking him up after he poked a classmate with a pencil at Sagewood Middle School in Parker.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, names the Douglas County School District, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, and three deputies who arrested the boy on Aug. 29, 2020. The sheriff and the deputies were sued individually.

A body camera worn by one of the deputies captured the arrest – and the wails of the boy, referred to as A.V. in the lawsuit.

>Video above: Body camera footage shows deputy handcuffing 11-year-old boy with autism at DougCo middle school

“Stop, you’re hurting me,” he yelled at one point. “Stop.”

The suit alleges that the officers left the boy handcuffed and alone for two hours, failed to seek medical attention for the boy even though they were aware that he was banging his head on a plexiglass partition in the patrol car, and took him to a youth detention center, where he was held on $25,000 bail.

Criminal charges in the case were dropped, according to the suit.

ACLU of Colorado is suing the district and officers involved in this case, for violating the student’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fourth Amendment.

Messages left with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County School District after the suit was filed were not immediately returned.

