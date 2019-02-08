AURORA, Colo. —

Illicit massage parlors suspected of operating as fronts for prostitution and human trafficking operate with little oversight in the Denver area -- and even in the rare cases where they are shut down, many simply move to a new city and reopen, a five-month 9Wants to Know investigation found.

Aurora instituted tough new rules aimed at shutting down parlors that offer sex for cash, closing 18 of the businesses in the past year.

But 9Wants to Know found that seven of them moved to new locations and are back in business.

The investigation also found that other cities -- and state regulators, too -- simply go after individuals accused of working as prostitutes and do little to stop the businesses themselves from operating.

At the forefront of the fight is the city of Aurora.

Aurora’s effort to push out illicit massage businesses suspected of human trafficking began when Angela Lawson, an Aurora city council member, was getting her hair done at a local salon. A man approached her.

“‘Are you part of the massage parlor?’” he asked, according to Lawson.

She then learned from her stylist, Stephanie Meeks, that a massage parlor suspected of selling sex was operating nearby.

“I was telling her that I don’t think they’re running a legitimate business,” Meeks told 9Wants to Know.

This was one of countless “creepy” interactions she said happened after multiple massage businesses moved into the same complex as Style by Stephanie which is located near the corner of Parker Road and Havana Street. Men watched salon clients from their cars and prowled the hallways. The massage parlors operated at odd hours and Meeks suspected at least one person lived in the rented storefront.

“I believed she was living in the business because she would be making breakfast and walking out in her robe to her car,” the cosmetologist said. “It kept bothering me because you can’t live in an office building. That’s strange.”

Meeks told Lawson what she saw, prompting her to do something about the broader problem of illicit massage parlors. Lawson led the push to pass a citywide ordinance adding more requirements for massage parlors to operate in Aurora in an effort to limit prostitution and human trafficking.

And it’s worked. The city has shut down 18 businesses in the last year.

Inside the Aurora spas shut down for suspected sex and human trafficking.

9 takeaways from the full investigation:

Suspecting human and sex trafficking, the City of Aurora has been shutting down illicit massage parlors.

Aurora has been enforcing a new ordinance that targets illicit massage businesses.

Businesses that have been banned in Aurora have reopened in Denver.

A 9Wants to Know reporter went undercover and was offered sex at some of the reopened parlors.

Parlor owners who’ve been banned in Aurora still have active state massage therapy licenses.

Hundreds of illicit massage parlors in Colorado are profiled in website that features sexual reviews.

Anti-human trafficking advocates say traditional prostitution stings revictimize the women.

The City of Denver relies on police to solve the migration of illicit massage parlors.

A massage parlor targeted in an undercover police sting last year is still open in Denver.

Aurora’s Ordinance

Aurora’s ordinance went into effect on May 21, 2018, which allows the city to inspect all massage businesses to ensure every masseuse has a state license. The new ordinance also requires parlors to keep detailed logs of massages and requires employees to be fully clothed.

Sexual acts and advertisements that imply sex can be bought during massages are also prohibited. The ordinance even restricts operating hours - shops have to close their doors from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Polaris Project, an international organization created to combat human trafficking, said in a 2018 report those activities are all indicators of human trafficking. Women living in the business, sexual advertisements online and massage availability at all hours are red flags, according to the report.

Aurora inspectors also look for tell-tale signs of human trafficking, which includes workers living inside the businesses.

“We’re not going to be accepting of these types of illicit parlors in our community,” Lawson said. “That’s why I spearheaded it. It’s a public safety issue. It’s a global issue. It’s a humanitarian issue. And it’s a moral issue.”

Trevor Vaughn, an inspector with Aurora’s tax and licensing department, has found many locations where women were living inside.

“I would see beds,” Vaughn said. “I would see luggage. I would see fully stocked refrigerators. Signs that people were living in there. We’d also see some people in less-than-professional attire.”

Just as Meeks watched massage businesses set up near her business, she also watched them close up after the city started enforcing its new ordinance.

“Once they found out the city was watching them or people were watching them, they just skedaddled,” Meeks said. “If you were a legitimate business, having the city come and talk to you would be no big deal. Just produce your credentials and go back to work.”

“We do what we can here in Aurora,” Vaughn said. “It’s what we have control over in trying to address this issue. We don’t want human trafficking and we don’t want to simply push the issue out into other locations, other cities.”

After Aurora

9Wants to Know followed the paper trail of the 18 businesses shut down in Aurora and found seven locations have reopened in Denver and Greeley.

Lawson said she wants to encourage neighboring cities to pick up the mantle and replicate Aurora’s massage ordinance elsewhere.

“We’re getting it out of our community, but it’s still not solving the problem,” Lawson said. “So we’ve gotta get other municipalities to get on board with this, because it’s all around.”

In the City and County of Denver, city officials said they are waiting to see what police will do to address the problem. The District Attorney’s Office recently announced the formation of a human trafficking unit that is expected to take on illicit massage parlors.

“Our approach is different than Aurora,” Escudero said. “It doesn’t mean Aurora’s approach is bad. It doesn’t mean Denver’s approach is bad. We have a different approach towards this.”

In 2018, police made 11 arrests in Denver during illicit massage investigations. Charges included prostitution and operating as an unlicensed massage therapist. Escudero said he wants to give Denver police a chance to succeed before recommending new regulations to the Denver City Council.

“We have to give an opportunity for enforcement to do their job,” Escudero said. “We don’t regulate just to regulate. We don’t want to be a city that just checks the boxes to say, ‘look at what we are doing.’ We expect results.”

Lt. Andrew Howard leads the Denver Police Department’s Vice Unit that is responsible for illicit massage parlor investigations. He was unaware of massage businesses bringing illegal activity with them from Aurora.

“So, I have heard information from you that there are some locations that have moved from Aurora to Denver,” Howard said. “Information that I haven’t heard yet is that they’re involved in illegal activity. If they are, I certainly want to know that, that certainly is a concern.”

