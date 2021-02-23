Rent or food? Families forced into tough choices as possible COVID-19 eviction crisis looms

While eviction filings are down and rent collection is stable, a surge of requests for rental assistance could indicate a crisis.

9Wants to Know has found there could be thousands of people teetering on the edge of an eviction, and they may be removed from their homes despite a moratorium.

A home, and the distance it provides, is one of the main tools available to fight the spread of COVID-19. But the pandemic has affected the livelihoods of thousands of Coloradans .

An eviction can ruin a person’s finances like a bankruptcy, a “Scarlet E,” that follows renters around for years, making it hard to get new housing, loans and even a job.

The pressure to avoid an eviction is high given the impact a court ordered eviction has on a person’s finances.

The Census data also shows residents of the Centennial State are using various strategies outside of their regular incomes to meet spending needs, like credit cards and borrowing from loved ones.

Black Coloradans are 6.6 times more likely to be behind on rent than their white counterparts, according to the Census survey results .

And, a U.S. Census survey from December 2020 estimated that one in seven Coloradans are behind on rent.

A report from the governor’s task force on eviction prevention said between 150,000 and 230,000 households in the state are at risk being removed from their homes.

“Unfortunately it was put food on the table, keep the lights on or pay this house,” Andrea Moore said.

The family got $9,300 behind on rent in 2020, and three days before Christmas, the parents had difficult decisions to make after receiving a letter from their landlord threatening an eviction.

They both lost their jobs during the pandemic. Tray worked in the fitness industry and Andrea lost her job in child care.

"Never in a million years we’d think we’d have to leave here.”

“When we first moved here, we looked at each other and said, 'we are planting roots,'” Tray Moore said. “This is our home.

The Moore family is one of those invisible evictions. When Tray and Andrea Moore first moved to their Westminster home, they thought they would be there for years as they raised three girls.

Chapter two : Is it a crisis?

Using evictions filing data from the state court system and Denver courts, 9Wants to Know found evictions filings are down 60% from 2018.

It’s unclear how many of those filings have resulted in people being removed from their homes.

There are likely more informal evictions happening than evictions filed on the record with the courts. A 2015 Harvard study conducted in Wisconsin found that for every one official eviction, there are two families that end up leaving their homes before courts get involved.

According to the study’s authors Matthew Desmond and Tracey Shollenberger, an informal eviction can happen when a landlord changes a lock or tells someone to leave.

Zach Neumann runs the non-profit COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project. He said most evictions are “hidden” or “informal” because data is only kept once a filing has happened. He is concerned about the numbers.

“I would certainly say we are in the middle of an eviction crisis right now, both in Colorado and the U.S.,” Neumann said.

VIDEO BELOW: Watch an extended interview between Jeremy Jojola and Zach Neumann

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction ban will remain in place until March 31, landlords can still seek to collect unpaid rent.

In Colorado, the state’s moratorium on evictions expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

“The debt picture here is terrifying,” Neumann said. “There’s no real good place for it to go. Most tenants who are at the brink of eviction are never able to pay that debt back.”

Drew Hamrick represents the Apartment Association of Metro Denver and the Colorado Apartment Association. He does not think Colorado faces an eviction crisis because the state’s tenants have been consistently paying rent.

Data from the CAA shows at least 94% of rent has been collected since April 2020.

“Payments are strong,” Hamrick said. “Evictions are at an all time low, and there’s no indication of that changing anything time soon. There’s not a cliff or tsunamis on the horizon.”

Yet, some landlords told 9Wants to Know they are feeling the financial squeeze amid the pandemic as tenants use the eviction moratorium to stay in their home.

Terri Sullivan said her tenants are using the CDC eviction moratorium to stay in their home and haven’t paid rent since September 2020.