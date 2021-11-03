Who are Colorado's 5 accused insurrectionists?

Five men from Colorado have been implicated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege at the U.S. Capitol.

COLORADO, USA — As the FBI continues to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the nation’s Capitol building, 9Wants to Know has been monitoring the criminal cases involving Colorado defendants.

Nationally, the FBI has arrested more than 250 people. As of this publication, five men from Colorado are currently criminally implicated in the Capitol siege.

Here’s a list of who they are and the allegations they face.





Glenn Wes Lee Croy, 45, of Colorado Springs





FBI investigators indicate in court records Croy sent a photo of himself inside the Capitol standing next to a bust of President Abraham Lincoln to someone over Facebook. The recipient of the photo then contacted authorities.

Croy is also captured on police body cameras inside the Capitol holding a flag.

Before the Capitol siege, Croy responded to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Twitter when she asked “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?”

“...fellow Coloradan we will be there,” Croy wrote.

Croy is currently out on bond and faces four charges related to the siege, including entering a restricted building and violent and disorderly conduct.





Robert Gieswein, 24, of Woodland Park





Gieswein is facing some of the most serious allegations among the accused Colorado insurrectionists.

The FBI and prosecutors have accused Gieswein of storming the Capitol with a baseball bat and attacking police officers with an aerosol spray. As he entered a building dressed in camouflage and tactical gear, he broke a $10,000 window, according to prosecutors.

During one of his court hearings, it was mentioned Gieswein worked at a home for seniors and eventually wanted to become a police officer.

Gieswein has been indicted on six counts, which include assaulting police with a dangerous weapon. As of this publication he remains in custody.

The FBI has also connected Gieswein to the anti-government militia group Three Percenters.

Gieswein is seen in a photo flashing a hand-sign affiliated with the militia group while posing in front of Shooter’s Grill restaurant, which is owned by Boebert.

On YouTube, Gieswein could be seen in militia-style training videos shooting guns and running through a forest with friends. The name of his militia was called the Woodland Wilddogs.





Klete Keller, 38, of Colorado Springs





Keller was already well known as an Olympic gold medal swimmer before the Capitol siege.

On January 6, Keller was captured on several social media videos of the siege wearing an Olympic style USA jacket. People who knew Keller recognized him in the videos and reported him to the FBI.

Before the siege, Keller was reportedly working in real estate in Colorado Springs.

He is currently free from custody while under a seven-count indictment for charges that include disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.





Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Littleton





Like many of the other accused insurrectionists, social media images have played a role in his arrest.

According to court documents, Montgomery can be seen in online images standing inside the Senate Chambers in the Capitol.

“We stormed the Senate,” Montgomery posted on social media, according to court documents.

Montgomery is currently free from custody during his case and is facing several counts, including violent entry into the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

Online, Montgomery’s social media presence indicates he owns a hunting guide business called Pmonte Outdoors. He lives near Littleton





Jeffrey Sabol, 51, of Jefferson County





Sabol currently remains in custody and is accused of pulling a Capitol police officer down stairs, which allowed for the mob to attack the officer.

According to court records, Sabol is a father of three children. He also works as a bomb technician.

After the siege, court documents indicate Sabol tried to flee to Switzerland to avoid prosecution, however before his flight, police in New York found him with several self-inflicted wounds.

When the FBI interviewed Sabol, he told them he was a “patriot warrior” and that he was fighting “tyranny” at the Capitol.

Several friends and family members wrote letters on Sabol’s behalf in an effort to get him released from custody, including an unidentified Denver Police sergeant.

Sabol has been indicted on nine counts and could face up to 20 years in prison.

If you have any information about this story or would like to share a news tip, contact Jeremy Jojola at jeremy@9news.com