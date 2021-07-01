2 Colorado men arrested, facing weapons charges amid tumultuous week in Washington, D.C.

One man, Harlan Boen, was carrying a gun, ammunition; the other, Stanley Williams, had a "whip-like" device.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Two Colorado men face weapons charges after being arrested in Washington, D.C., this week as demonstrators descended on the city for the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden’s election as the country’s 46th president.

One, Stanley Williams, was picked up Wednesday night after Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew in the wake of the insurrection that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 9Wants to Know, police officers stopped Williams, 34, along Pennsylvania Avenue a few blocks from the White House at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday – an hour and 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect. After officers arrested him on a curfew charge, Williams acknowledged that he was carrying a “blackjack” – described by police as a whip-like device that can be used to get someone out of a car in an emergency.

Williams, who lives in Englewood, said he carried the tool for “personal protection,” according to court documents.

He also told the officers he’d learned of the curfew about 15 minutes earlier and was walking back to his hotel room when he was stopped, according to court documents.

He faces a citation for a curfew violation and a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Williams has an arrest for harassment and several traffic charges on his Colorado record.

Facing more serious charges in Washington, D.C. is Harlan Boen, a 48-year-old who lists an address in the Weld County town of Frederick.

Police stopped Boen Tuesday evening near an area known as “Freedom Plaza” between the White House and the Capitol.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer saw a “noticeable bulge” beneath Boen’s jacket that appeared to be a gun.

After officers stopped him, they discovered a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a large-capacity magazine, 13 rounds of ammunition and a knife. He did not have a permit to carry a handgun, and the weapon was not registered to him, according to court documents.

Boen faces charges of carrying a weapon without a license, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

His only arrest in Colorado came in 1992 for second-degree assault, according to records.

Contact 9Wants to Know investigator Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.