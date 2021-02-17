Unlicensed Colorado day care had been warned to stop operating 6 years before death of infant

Despite being told to stop operating multiple times, court documents say the woman operating an unlicensed day care in Douglas County continued to do so.

Chapter one : A phone call no parent wants to receive

Kelsey Matthews was in a work meeting when her phone buzzed with a call from her day care provider – she let it go but then almost immediately felt compelled to call back.

“I just kind of had this feeling, like, I don't understand why she's calling,” Matthews told 9Wants to Know.

After hitting redial, Kelsey was shocked when it was a first-responder, not her day care provider, who answered. And what he said was bewildering: Her 3-month-old daughter, Elle, was on her way to the hospital – could she meet her there?

“And I said, ‘What happened – is she alive?’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘I don’t know, ma’am. I was not on the scene when she was transported.’”

Kelsey reached her husband, Tony, and they both rushed to the hospital.

It had been a regular morning. Kelsey and her two daughters – Elle, and her 3-year-old sister – stopped for doughnuts, then headed to the Parker-area home where day care provider Amanda Anderson operated her business.

“Both of the girls went into the house,” Kelsey said. “My daughter took her shoes off. I unbuckled the baby, got her out, gave her kisses, handed her over to Amanda and told her to have, you know, a great day, told my 3-year-old to have a great day, and left and went to work.”

Now she and her husband were being ushered to a room at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

“They took us back,” Kelsey said, fighting back emotion, “and they had the curtains pulled in her room and as we were walking you could hear the nurse say, here comes the parents, here comes the mom and dad. And they pull back the curtain … and there was her little body laying on a big, you know, standard bed.

“And she was in her diaper and you could just tell that she was already dead.”

Kelsey reached for her baby.

“I touched her arm and I said, please come back, please come back to me,” she said.

But Elle didn’t come back.

The little girl with wisps of light hair – who smiled, cooed and laughed her way through cell-phone videos – was gone.

Nearly six months later, Elle’s death remains shrouded in mystery, and her parents have endured not only the heartache of loss but a series of surprising disclosures that have left them grappling for answers.

They knew Anderson, who had been caring for their older daughter for a couple years, wasn’t licensed.

They didn’t know that Anderson was caring for 17 children that day, a shocking discovery laid out in court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know. That far exceeds the limits set by the state for unlicensed day care providers like Anderson.

On top of that, the couple learned the state had repeatedly told Anderson to shut down because she’d run afoul of rules for unlicensed day cares like hers – but she never did.

Within days of Elle’s death, according to court documents, she was again caring for young children. Ordered to shut down, she kept on providing day care, according to court documents.

Anderson, 34, faces two felony charges – child abuse-carelessly or recklessly causing death, and tax evasion.

Due back in court Friday, she did not respond to multiple messages left by 9Wants to Know.

An attorney who represented her until recently withdrawing from the case also could not be reached.

And officials at the Office of Early Childhood, a part of the Colorado Department of Human Services, refused a request for a sit-down interview, leaving unanswered what kind of follow-up was done after Anderson was told to stop providing unlicensed day care to make sure she actually heeded the orders.