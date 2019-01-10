BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Adams County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday that Kate Petrocco, whose death in July caused her family speak out about domestic violence, died as a result of suicide.

In a coroner's report provided to 9NEWS, the cause of death was listed as asphyxiation due to hanging.

Petrocco, 36, was found dead July 14 in her home in Brighton. The mother of twins was divorcing a prominent member of a Colorado farming family.

Petrocco's sister spoke to 9NEWS in August and said she didn't believe her sister would take her own life.

“Part of the reason we are out here telling her story and telling what happened to her is because we, as a family, missed what was really going on," Moira Sharkey told 9Wants to Know from her home in the Boston area. "We were blinded to what was happening to her."

Sharkey added that ongoing abuse likely contributed to Petrocco’s death.

The family of Kate's then-husband, Dave Petrocco Jr., came forward to defend him, as his prior domestic violence cases came into focus.

“We’re defending our family. We’re defending my son. Everything that you’ve heard in the last couple of six weeks is lies,” Susan Petrocco told 9NEWS.

A spokesperson for the Petrocco family sent 9NEWS an email written by an Adams County Sheriff's Office detective who wrote that Dave Petrocco Jr. was not a suspect. 9Wants to Know confirmed the authenticity of the email.

“In regards to David Petrocco Jr. in no way do I consider him a suspect in her death. This incident had been investigated thoroughly and is clearly a suicide,” Detective Matthew Peterson said in the email.

This story is developing and we will continue to update it with any details as they become available.

