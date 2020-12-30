LMPD officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death to be fired

Det. Myles Cosgrove was placed on administrative assignment, alongside Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and former LMPD officer Brett Hankison, following Taylor's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville police officer who Attorney General Daniel Cameron said fatally shot Breonna Taylor has received a pre-termination notice, his attorney confirmed.

Detective Myles Cosgrove was placed on administrative assignment, alongside Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and former LMPD officer Brett Hankison, following Taylor's death on March 13.

An investigation done by Cameron's office found that Cosgrove, Mattingly and Hankison all fired into Taylor's apartment after Mattingly was shot by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Cameron said a report from the FBI lab found Cosgrove fatally hit Taylor.

In his announcement, Cameron said Mattingly and Cosgrove were "justified" in their use of force the night Taylor died, saying they were responding to Walker's shot.

While Hankison was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment, Cosgrove did not face any charges. Cameron also said murder charges "are not applicable to the facts before us."

The officer who obtained a search warrant for Taylor's apartment, Detective Joshua Jaynes, also received a pre-termination notice Tuesday, according to his attorney.

In Jaynes' pre-termination letter, Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said Jaynes violated standard operating procedure by obtaining a warrant for Taylor's address, saying he failed to complete a Search Warrant Operations Plan form and lied in his affidavit.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.